Tottenham Hotspur are "on the verge" of a surprise signing as Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg breaks some transfer news this morning.

Postecoglou chasing early January deals

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou made clear last month that the north Londoners will attempt to seal their January business early, as the head coach wants to bed new recruits into the squad nice and quickly.

Indeed, Tottenham are linked with signing a centre-back, midfielder and forward this month, with Postecoglou recently saying he's "hopeful" of sealing new players soon after the winter window opens.

"Obviously if we can do business early it's great for us, not just because of losing [Cristian] Romero but there's a whole month there - why waste it?," said Postecoglou on Spurs' January transfer plans.

"If you can bring them in early, even if they don't play you can bed them into training and our style of football because it's not like we're going to sign somebody and they'll hit the ground running. Maybe they could.

"Whereas if you leave it towards the end of January, it's potentially not until mid to end of February when they get up to speed, depending where they're coming from, the league they're coming from. So there's a whole lot of moving parts. So yes, I'd love to do something early in the window but even me saying that puts a challenge on us - because other clubs know we want to do something early.

"You've got to play the game, we'll see what happens but I'm hopeful it will be much earlier than the end of the window before we bring someone in."

Spurs have been heavily linked with a move for Genoa defender Radu Dragusin. Postecoglou's side, in their desperate search for a new centre-back, are thought to be making headway and want a deal done soon.

Tottenham are advancing in talks to sign Dragusin after agreeing personal terms (Fabrizio Romano), but according to Sky reporter Plettenberg, there has been quite an unexpected transfer development out of N17 just this morning.

Timo Werner "on the verge" of joining Tottenham

According to the journalist, RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner could be a Spurs player very soon.

It is believed Werner is "on the verge" of joining Tottenham on loan and "final negotiations" are taking place today.

The Germany international can play anywhere across the attacking midfield area and further forward. Werner has scored two goals in eight Bundesliga appearances this season.