Four different English clubs are plotting to complete the signing of an "important" £26,000-a-week Rangers player, according to a new update regarding his future.

Rangers transfer news

This summer could prove to be a busy one at Ibrox, with new signings arriving at the club but some current players also moving on well their contracts run out.

A host of Philippe Clement's squad members are out of contract at the end of the season, with Borna Barisic, John Lundstram and Kemar Roofe among those who are in that situation. Meanwhile, Abdallah Sima and Fabio Silva are on loan until the campaign comes to an end, and it remains to be seen if their moves from Brighton and Wolves respectively will become permanent.

In terms of possible signings, Eduard Spertsyan is reportedly wanted by Rangers, with the Krasnodar attacking midfielder seen as an "interesting" option who has outscored Silva this season, netting nine times in the league.

Fluminense's Jhon Arias is another player who has been linked with a summer move to the Gers, and La Liga giants Atletico Madrid are also thought to be in the mix. Standard Liege goalkeeper Arnaud Bodart could also come in, with the Scottish Premiership very interested in acquiring his signature.

"Excellent" Rangers ace a wanted man

According to Football Insider, Rangers forward Roofe is wanted by four different clubs in the summer transfer window, with his future remaining up in the air.

The teams in question are English quartet Fulham, Sheffield United, Southampton and Queens Park Rangers, with "no new deal agreed to keep him at Ibrox" yet. He would rather extend his stay at Ibrox and has made that clear, but the clubs mentioned are "plotting" to snap him up, seeing him as a strong option on a free transfer.

This is a tricky decision for Rangers to make, considering what a good servant Roofe has been down the years, scoring 38 goals in 98 appearances overall, as well as registering seven assists for good measure. The £26,000-a-week ace has also been lauded as "very important" by former manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst in the past.

Now 31 years of age, however, there would be a risk element when it comes to handing Roofe a new deal with the Gers, considering he is already on good money but may now have drifted past his very best as a player. Only five starts have come his way in the league this season, as well as six appearances from the substitutes, with just one goal scored in the competition.

Injuries have certainly played a part in that low tally, but his fitness issues are another reason why selling him for free this summer feels like the more sensible option.

Getting the Englishman off the club's wage bill could help free up funds for new signings in the summer window, allowing Clement to bring in a younger option who can play a bigger role well into the future.