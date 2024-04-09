The football legacy of France is one of brilliance, inventiveness, and success. Those special French players who have transformed into World Cup heroes and Ballon d'Or winners have personified the spirit of French football.

It's safe to say that this France team certainly knows how to win, which is backed up by the fact that they've won two World Cups and two European Championships.

With that, here is the list of who we believe are the ten greatest French footballers, based on their overall impact at either club or international level during their careers...

Rank Player Career span 1 Zinedine Zidane 1989-2006 2 Thierry Henry 1994-2012 3 Michel Platini 1972-1988 4 Raymond Kopa 1949-1967 5 Patrick Vieira 1993-2011 6 Just Fontaine 1950-1960 7 Lilian Thuram 1991-2008 8 Olivier Giroud 2005-present 9 Kylian Mbappé 2015-present 10 Marcel Desailly 1986-2006

10 Marcel Desailly

1986-2006

Marcel Desailly is well-known for his strength, agility and strength on the pitch. The Frenchman's career is distinguished by notable accomplishments and contributions to some of Europe's finest clubs as well as the French national team.

The defender won two Champions Leagues in 1993 and 1994, becoming one of just four players to win back-to-back European Cups with different teams. He also won Serie A titles while at Milan and also won the FA Cup in 2000 with Chelsea.

He was also a key member of the French national team, winning 116 caps and contributing significantly to the country's triumphs at Euro 2000 and the 1998 World Cup.

9 Kylian Mbappé

2015-present

Some of you may feel that Kylian Mbappé deserves to be higher up this list, but let's not forget that he's just 25 years of age with a large part of his career still ahead of him.

The Frenchman already has an outstanding record on the international stage, with 46 goals to his name in just 77 appearances. And he's even more lethal at club level for Paris Saint-Germain, having bagged 251 goals in 299 games.

His achievements at such a young age are astounding. He's already got a World Cup and UEFA Nations League medal to his name internationally, as well as 14 domestic trophies. That's not including the seven Player of the Season awards he's received in France.

8 Olivier Giroud

2005-present

Olivier Giroud is a name that many may not have expected to be on this list, but that's simply because he's massively underrated.

The 37-year-old is France's record goalscorer with 57, which is a sensational achievement when you think of all the greats to have pulled on the blue jersey. He helped Les Bleus lift the World Cup in 2018 and the UEFA Nations League in 2021, and even grabbed four goals in the most recent World Cup.

At club level, he managed to lift the Champions League back in the 2020/21 season with Chelsea. His career tally sits at 283 goals and 101 assists in 708 games, which includes stints at current club AC Milan and Arsenal.

7 Lilian Thuram

1991-2008

Lilian Thuram is recognised by many as one of the best defenders in football history. His career is notable for its extraordinary longevity and accomplishments at club and international level, when he demonstrated his versatility by playing at centre-back and right-back.

Throughout his playing career, Thuram represented Monaco, Parma, Juventus and Barcelona. He had great success during his tenure at Parma, where he won the 1999 UEFA Cup. The Frenchman also established himself as a world-class defender at Juventus by helping the team win several Serie A titles.

With 142 caps, he is the second-most-capped player in the French team's history. Thuram demonstrated his leadership qualities, defensive skill and capacity to step up to the plate when it mattered most during France's victories at Euro 2000 and the 1998 World Cup. Notably, the only two goals he ever scored for his nation came in the World Cup semi-final against Croatia, which helped seal France's place in the final.

6 Just Fontaine

1950-1960

Just Fontaine is regarded as one of the greatest attackers in football history and has a special position in World Cup history. Despite having a brief career owing to injuries, Fontaine scored a lot of goals for club and country, displaying his remarkable pace, cleverness and finishing touch.

During the 1958 FIFA World Cup in Sweden, Fontaine's most illustrious accomplishment was setting a record of scoring 13 goals in a single tournament, which is a record that still remains today.

This incredible accomplishment, which included a hat-trick in his World Cup debut and a four-goal showing against West Germany in the third-place play-off, launched him to global prominence and solidified his position as a World Cup legend.

Highlights of Fontaine's career at club level include successful seasons with Nice and Reims. He was a major factor in Reims' domestic and European accomplishments, winning several French league titles and reaching the inaugural European Cup final.

Even though Fontaine's injury ended his career at the age of 28, he had a significant impact on the game. With 30 goals in 21 games for the French national team, he retired with an outstanding scoring record.

5 Patrick Vieira

1993-2011

Patrick Vieira is regarded as one of the best midfielders of his generation. During his playing career, Vieira stood out due to his outstanding defensive and attacking performances, as well as his ability to control the midfield.

The Frenchman's club career took off at Arsenal, where he contributed significantly to his side's accomplishments under manager Arsène Wenger. His arrival in 1996 had an instant and significant impact on the team, as he helped Arsenal win four FA Cups and three Premier League crowns, which included captaining the Invincibles in 2003/04.

Following his unforgettable time at Arsenal, Vieira went on to play for Juventus, Inter and Manchester City. He added more trophies to his collection during this time, winning an FA Cup with City and several Serie A titles with Inter before retiring in 2011.

Vieira was also an important member of the French national team, winning 107 caps and helping the team win Euro 2000 and the World Cup in 1998.

4 Raymond Kopa

1949-1967

Raymond Kopa was a legendary French football player renowned for his exceptional dribbling skills, playmaking talents and vision.

Real Madrid and Reims are most famously linked to Kopa's club career. He was instrumental in Reims' 1956 run to the European Cup final and their domestic victories.

Real Madrid were drawn to his skills, and he ended up being a key member of Madrid's 1957 La Liga-winning squad and went on to win three straight European Cups from 1957 to 1959.

He won 45 caps and bagged 18 goals on the international stage. His contribution to France's 1958 FIFA World Cup voyage to the semi-finals was pivotal, and it ended up being their best finish prior to winning the competition in 1998. Playing with another man on the list, Just Fontaine, at the tournament, Kopa's exploits earned him the Ballon d'Or that year, establishing himself as Europe's finest player.

3 Michel Platini

1972-1988

Michel Platini is a legendary football player known for his amazing goalscoring ability, innovative playmaking and incredible skill as a midfielder. Platini had a successful club career, where he won multiple titles with Juventus in Italy, including the European Cup, the Coppa Italia, and Serie A. He also enjoyed success with AS Nancy and Saint-Étienne in France.

Platini had an equally remarkable international career with Les Bleus. He was the tournament's top scorer and best player at the European Championship in 1984 to help France win the tournament, scoring a record nine goals in a single tournament.

His contributions in the 1982 and 1986 World Cups saw France advance to the semi-finals in both competitions, firmly establishing his reputation as one of the all-time great French players, with 41 goals in total in his 72 caps.

2 Thierry Henry

1994-2012

No one can dispute that Thierry Henry is one of the most legendary forwards in football history.

Henry's Premier League career at Arsenal took off, and he went on to become the team's all-time top scorer with 228 goals in all competitions. He played a major role in Arsenal's Invincibles season of 2003/04, as well as winning two Premier Leagues, three FA Cups, and four Premier League Golden Boots. After his triumph in England, he relocated to Barcelona, where he won two La Liga titles, a Copa del Rey, and the Champions League in 2009.

There's no doubting that he played with distinction for France at international level, notching 51 goals and accumulating 123 caps. His contributions to France's victories at Euro 2000 and the 1998 World Cup helped him lay the foundations for his legacy, despite the controversy during the 2010 World Cup campaign that tainted his latter years.

1 Zinedine Zidane

1989-2006

One of the most recognisable players in football is Zinedine Zidane. Throughout his playing career, Zidane stood out for clubs like Juventus and Real Madrid, as well as the French national team, due to his skill with the ball, vision and exceptional ability to score important goals.

Zidane made a name for himself as one of the best midfielders in the world at Juventus, winning two Serie A titles in Turin. His famous volleyed goal in the 2002 Champions League final, which secured the trophy for Real Madrid, was the pinnacle of his time in the Spanish capital. His tenure at Madrid also saw him win the Intercontinental Cup and La Liga, which he also led Los Blancos to as manager.

His talent was crucial to France's success at Euro 2000 and the 1998 World Cup, emerging as a key player in both competitions. His reputation as a national hero was solidified with his two headers against Brazil in the 1998 World Cup final. Despite the controversy of his red card in the World Cup final of 2006, Zidane's contributions to the sport as a whole are not overshadowed.