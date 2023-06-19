Antoine Griezmann has finally revealed his actual thoughts on not being made the France captain, with Kylian Mbappe chosen instead.

What happened between Griezmann and Mbappe?

When Hugo Lloris opted to retire from international football, there was an expectation from some that the Atletico Madrid man would take over.

However, Didier Deschamps snubbed the more experienced 32-year-old in favour of Paris Saint-Germain star Mbappe.

At the time, that decision supposedly annoyed Griezmann, who was been named France's new vice-captain instead. After all, Le Figaro even claimed that considered ruling himself out of contention for future call-ups.

In the end, the forward opted against that and has since admitted that he is now fully behind Mbappe, even if it was a bitter pill to swallow initially.

Griezmann told Telefoot: “It was hard to take, and tough. I’m 32 and, although I still have the legs, I know I’m reaching the end [of my career].

"I had a hard time stomaching it for one or two days."

He added: "I’m fully behind our captain Kylian. I won’t change anything, because that’s who I am."

How many goals has Mbappe scored for France?

Griezmann certainly has given plenty to France over the years, playing 120 times for his country. In this period, he has played in two World Cup finals (winning won), while scoring 43 goals and claiming 36 assists. He also finished as the top scorer at Euro 2016 although his country lost in the final to Portugal.

However, Mbappe isn't exactly a surprising pick for captain. After all, he too has played in two World Cup finals, scoring four goals across those matches – the most any player has ever managed.

And while he is still only 24 years of age, he already has 69 caps to his name, netting 39 goals and providing 24 assists in that time.

With that being the case, it feels as though Deschamps has picked an option for the long term, instead of entrusting the older Griezmann with the armband for a few years.

Only time will tell if this is the right decision but at least it now appears that the 32-year-old has finally come to terms with it all.