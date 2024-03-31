We are celebrating the athletes who have made the most appearances for their nation. Through their countless appearances, these sportsmen have not only shown their extraordinary talent and determination on the field, but also their incredible commitment to the French national team. These players have been defensive mainstays, midfield maestros, and prolific attackers for Les Bleus in a variety of competitions, such as the World Cup and the European Championship.

You know it's a special list when Sylvain Wiltord and Fabien Barthez sit just outside the top 10.

All information correct as of 27th March 2024.

France men's most-capped internationals Rank Player Period Caps 1 Hugo Lloris 2008-2022 145 2 Lilian Thuram 1994-2008 142 3 Olivier Giroud 2011-present 131 4 Antoine Griezmann 2014-present 127 5 Thierry Henry 1997-2010 123 6 Marcel Desailly 1993-2004 116 7 Zinedine Zidane 1994-2006 108 8 Patrick Vieira 1997-2009 107 9 Didier Deschamps 1989-2000 103 =10 Karim Benzema 2007-2022 97 =10 Laurent Blanc 1989-2000 97 =10 Bixente Lizarazu 1992-2004 97 13 Raphael Varane 2013-2022 93 14 Sylvain Wiltord 1999-2006 92 15 Paul Pogba 2013-2022 91 16 Fabien Barthez 1994-2006 87 =17 Blaise Matuidi 2010-2019 84 =17 William Gallas 2002-2010 84 =19 Youri Djorkaeff 1993-2002 82 =19 Manuel Amoros 1982-1992 82

Here is a detailed look at France's top 10 most-capped players...

10 Karim Benzema

97 caps

One of France's most recent superstars on this list, Karim Benzema, had a legendary career with Les Bleus, distinguished by his brutal goalscoring ability. The striker appeared 97 times on the international stage for the French national team and scored 37 goals.

During his time with the national squad, he participated in important competitions, including multiple European Championships and the FIFA World Cup in 2014. He wasn't a part of the team that won the 2018 World Cup in Russia, but he was able to win the UEFA Nations League in 2021 and picked up the French Football Federation's French Player of the Year award four times.

His biggest achievement was winning the Ballon d'Or in 2022.

9 Didier Deschamps

103 caps

Celebrated for his perseverance and leadership, Didier Deschamps had a distinguished career as a midfield player before making a successful move into management.

In his playing career, Deschamps amassed 103 caps for the French national team, and was at the pinnacle of his international career as he led France to a World Cup triumph in 1998, an achievement that cemented his reputation as a national hero. His impact on the field and capacity to motivate everyone around him were further evidenced by his crucial part in France's success at Euro 2000 two years later.

8 Patrick Vieira

107 caps

One of France's greatest-ever football players, Patrick Vieira had a commanding presence in the midfield and was renowned for his remarkable fusion of physicality, skill, and leadership. The Frenchman played a major part in some of the most prosperous years in French football history, earning 107 caps for the national team.

He achieved many things on the international stage, including winning the 1998 World Cup, UEFA Euro 2000 and the Confederations Cup in 2001. Vieira's contributions persisted, solidifying his reputation as a pivotal member of the greatest French football generation. On a personal level, he won the French Federation's French Football Player of the Year award in 2001.

7 Zinedine Zidane

108 caps

Known as one of the greatest football players of all time, Zinedine Zidane left behind an incredible career with the French national team filled with memorable moments and incredible accomplishments. Over his international career, he scored 31 goals and received 108 caps.

Zidane's greatest accomplishment was during the 1998 World Cup, when he helped France win the tournament for the first time with two headed goals against Brazil in the final on home soil. The 51-year-old also had an impact that went beyond the World Cup, since he was key in France taking home the Euro 2000 trophy, enhancing their standing as the world's top nation. However, one of his most infamous moments came in the 2006 World Cup final, when he decided to plant his notorious headbutt on Italy's Marco Materazzi.

On a personal note, he won the FIFA World Player of the Year in 1998, 2000 and 2003, the Ballon d'Or in 1998 and the FIFA World Cup Golden Ball in 2006.

6 Marcel Desailly

116 caps

Marcel Desailly is one of the most decorated players in French football history. He was a strong force in both midfield and defence, which saw him feature for the French national team 116 times.

Desailly's accomplishments with Les Bleus include the World Cup 1998 title, which France won on home soil in large part thanks to his performances at the back. He continued to demonstrate his ability to consistently compete at the top level by helping France triumph once more at Euro 2000, while he also collected two FIFA Confederations Cup winners' medals.

5 Thierry Henry

123 caps

Thierry Henry is one of the most cherished football players in French history, known for his extraordinary speed, technical proficiency and goalscoring ability. With 51 goals in 123 appearances, Henry became the all-time top scorer for the French national team, but has since been taken over by Olivier Giroud.

As with many of his teammates, Henry's notable accomplishments throughout his international career included winning the World Cup in 1998 and Euro 2000, plus the Confederations Cup in 2003. His role in helping France win the World Cup at home and his achievements during the Euro 2000 campaign were crucial, having won one of his five French Player of the Year awards in 2000.

4 Antoine Griezmann

127 caps

Antoine Griezmann is renowned for his adaptability, trickery, and remarkable skill set. Griezmann has 127 caps for the French national team, with 44 goals and 38 assists during this time.

His performances in important international competitions have demonstrated his versatility as a player, which has made him a priceless asset to Les Bleus. Griezmann finished as the tournament's top scorer in UEFA Euro 2016 with six goals. And his exploits continued at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, when he contributed goals and assists, including a vital goal from the penalty spot in the final as France beat Croatia.

3 Olivier Giroud

131 caps

Olivier Giroud's exceptional combination of skill, physicality and off-the-ball movement has allowed him to carve out a significant place in the history of French football. With a whopping 131 caps for his country, Giroud is Les Bleus' all-time top scorer with 57 to his name, after overtaking Thierry Henry's tally of 51 during the 2022 World Cup.

The 37-year-old's tenure with Les Bleus is replete with noteworthy accomplishments, such as winning the 2018 World Cup in Russia, plus securing a runners-up medal on home soil at UEFA Euro 2016. More recently, the striker scored three goals as France won the UEFA Nations League in 2021.

2 Lilian Thuram

142 caps

One of the greatest defenders in French football history, Lilian Thuram is a footballing icon. The 52-year-old did hold the record for most caps in Les Bleus history with 142, but has since been overtaken.

His efforts were crucial to France's victories at Euro 2000 and the 1998 World Cup, which launched a golden age of French football. Thuram, recognised more for his defensive skills, had a spectacular moment during the 1998 World Cup semi-final against Croatia, where he scored both goals in a 2-1 comeback win.

However, this wasn't all, as he was another one of the players involved in the 2003 Confederations Cup triumph, while he picked up the French Player of the Year award in 1997.

1 Hugo Lloris

145 caps

Hugo Lloris was regarded as one of the best goalkeepers of his generation and a vital member of the French national team. He is praised for his outstanding leadership qualities and goalkeeping abilities.

Retiring from international duty in 2022, the 37-year-old sits at the top of tree in terms of appearances for France, having reached the incredible tally of 145.

Among Lloris' greatest moments with Les Bleus is his important involvement in France's 2018 FIFA World Cup victory in Russia, when his outstanding saves and composure under pressure were essential to their victory.

He also assisted in guiding France to the Euro 2016 final and the 2022 World Cup final, despite coming away empty-handed on both occasions. However, he did secure a second piece of international silverware as France won the UEFA Nations League in 2021.