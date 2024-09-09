Aston Villa currently have several players away on international duty, and they will be hoping they can return injury-free ahead of the Premier League resuming this weekend. One of those away could be ready to address his future given what has happened this week too.

Aston Villa players away on international duty

Villa, like all the Premier League teams this past week or so, are praying that their international players can make it back to the club in one piece, as important fixtures are on the horizon. Ezri Konsa will be hoping to start England's match against Finland on Tuesday, after watching from the bench as Trent Alexander-Arnold filled the right-back role against the Republic of Ireland.

John McGinn has featured in both of Scotland's games, which ended up in disappointment - the midfielder was unable to prevent his country from being beaten by Poland 3-2 in the first game and then 2-1 by Portugal on Sunday evening.

Villa face Everton this weekend, and Unai Emery will be keen to have all his players back in one piece, especially Emi Martinez and Jhon Duran, who have been playing in South America for their respective countries and face long trips back to the Midlands.

£120,000-a-week star could sign new deal at Aston Villa

According to French outlet L’Equipe, relayed by Sport Witness, Aston Villa defender Lucas Digne could sign a new deal at the Premier League club. The left-back has received his first call-up back to the France squad since June 2022.

Digne was called up by manager Didier Deschamps after Ferland Mendy suffered an injury and was therefore unavailable. This summer the defender considered his time with France "had ended", but the left-back is now back in the squad and was an unused substitute in the game against Italy.

L’Equipe is reporting that while the £120,000-a-week star’s contract runs out in the summer of 2026, Digne “could be tempted” to sign a new deal at Villa Park. If the player can cement his place with France, then he will likely sign a new deal given his time at Villa is what's earned him his second chance.

Lucas Digne's Aston Villa stats Apps 96 Goals 4 Assists 11

Digne has been capped 46 times by France, with the defender yet to get on the scoresheet for his country. He has been with Villa since January 2022, and during that time he has played nearly 100 games for the Midlands side.