Leeds United have seen another star depart Elland Road this week, who will definitely need replacing if they are to earn that instant promotion that fans were hoping for...

Who are Leeds United signing this summer?

It has been a summer dominated by those outgoings, with the failures of the past ownership unrelenting even with their sale.

The clauses placed in many of their player's contracts have allowed them to fly the nest for next to no money, with little financial boost to offset the mass exodus.

Jack Harrison is the latest to exercise such an option, joining Everton on an initial loan deal, and marking their sixth loan departure this window alone.

Daniel Farke will have to start finding alternatives soon or face another lengthy Premier League absence akin to their last.

Fortunately, they had already outlined one target recently that would mark an immediate replacement for the 26-year-old wide man, with the confirmation of his exit sure to spur them towards reigniting their reported interest in Anderlecht's Francis Amuzu.

The 23-year-old trickster is valued by Football Transfers at just €5m (£4m).

Who is Francis Amuzu?

Whilst likely an unknown name to most, the Juliper Pro League has played host to numerous stunning performances by the young sensation.

As a product of many of Europe's top talents, it is not a division to be brushed aside, with Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Thibaut Courtois having all enjoyed stints there among many other stars.

So, there is every reason to believe that Amuzu is next to join such a list, given the ease with which he has taken to senior football.

Last campaign saw the speedster score three times across all competitions, assisting a further 12 in a very poor Anderlecht outfit. This came a year after he had almost flipped those figures, scoring ten and assisting five across all competitions in the 2021/22 term.

He has a penchant for both goalscoring and creating, rightfully earning praise from his former boss and current Burnley manager Vincent Kompany: "Francis has changed. He is aware of his qualities. It’s all a question of age. He emphasizes his quality and creates opportunities for himself with it."

With an ability to feature on both flanks too, the similarities with Harrison can be emphasised, who has admittedly been an immense stalwart across his five years in Yorkshire.

Featuring 206 times for the club, last term saw him record 12 league goal contributions in their desperate bid for survival, just a year after his eight goals and sole assist helped them narrowly avoid the drop.

His consistency, relentless running and direct play style led to praise, which Marcelo Bielsa led back in 2021: "He had a lot of influence, he was decisive and in the game against Fulham also. He’s a player who, when he manages to play at his best version, he has a big influence on our offensive game."

Replacing someone of his quality is no easy feat, but in Amazu they would gain another quality operator capable of using his own patented pace and work rate to fill in.

After all, when compared against other wingers across the eight leagues most similar to the Pro League, he ranks in the top 14% for progressive passes received per 90, but also in the top 16% for interceptions per 90.

It might mark another step towards Farke's vast overhaul, with which he needs to get underway again with immediacy given the speed with which they seem to be losing players.