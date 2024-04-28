Derby County won't be content with simply making up the numbers in the Championship next season, wanting to take the second tier by storm under Paul Warne after being a big fish in a small pond in League One for too long.

Before the Rams nearly went bust and fell all the way down to the third tier, with Mel Morris' crazy spending almost resulting in the club going under until David Clowes seized control, Derby were routinely the nearly-men just narrowly missing out on promotion to the Premier League.

Frank Lampard had assembled a fantastic squad during the 2018/19 campaign that beat Leeds United spectacularly in a playoff semi-final - with Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori lining up for Derby on loan from Chelsea - before Lampard's side unfortunately folded at Wembley to an Aston Villa side that boasted another Blues face in Tammy Abraham up top.

Florian Jozefzoon was another name in the Pride Park camp at the time who was expected to go on and do big things for the Rams, only to go down as a flop after such promising beginnings donning Derby white.

Florian Jozefzoon's transfer to Derby

Jozefzoon would end up falling victim to his own hype when moving to Derbyshire, having wowed crowds regularly at Brentford before relocating to the Rams in a bumper deal.

The 11-time Suriname international would light up the Championship prior to his failed move to Pride Park playing for the Bees, amassing seven goals and seven assists from 39 games during his final season in west London.

The ex-Bees number seven would often have fans out of their seats at Brentford with audacious strikes somehow creeping in regularly, including this free-kick stunner against Burton Albion.

Jozefzoon wasn't short of suitors for his services when his fruitful 2017/18 season was up, therefore, with Leeds United reportedly interested in the explosive attacker once upon a time alongside the eventually successful Derby.

Derby would pay way over the odds for the 5 foot 8 forward in the end, however, with Leeds thankful they weren't so rash in forking out £2.75m on a player that would end up flopping for the Rams.

This was the case far too often under the hap-hazard rule of Morris as chairman though, Derby paying an initial £3m - which would rise to £5m owing to add-ons - on former Peterborough United star Jack Marriott that same transfer window.

He would fare far better than Jozefzoon - accumulating 17 goals up top for the Rams from 86 games - but the current Wrexham face would also end up exiting down the line having lost his way towards the end of his stay in Derbyshire.

Jozefzoon's time at Derby

The mega Derby buy would initially bed in successfully to the project Lampard was spearheading, making 34 appearances for the former Rams manager during that playoff season before he would leave for Chelsea.

Jozefzoon didn't blow away anyone with his performances, with a lacklustre output of two goals and a solitary assist from those matches, but his displays were steady enough to not raise any alarm bells about him being a potential flop right away.

It was his second season in Derby colours where things began to unravel, with Jozefzoon unable to hold down a consistent first-team spot under new boss Philip Cocu's management away from Lampard.

He would constantly find himself out of the first-team picture under the Dutchman, despite previously being on the books at PSV Eindhoven with Cocu, and would end up making only 14 appearances during the 2019/20 season and picking up just one dismal assist to show for his troubles during this frustrating period of his Rams career.

It would prove to be his final full campaign for Derby, moving on to Rotherham United on loan for the 2020/21 campaign before then leaving for good to play in France with US Quevilly-Rouen Métropole.

That move to the Ligue 2 side wouldn't cost a single penny in transfer fees for his new French employers, with Derby burning wads of cash in retrospect signing the failed Rams winger for a hefty £2.75m.

Derby's more staunch approach to spending now really exposes how much money they wasted on duds during this time period, with the likes of Sonny Bradley and more all joining as free agents and going on to become promotion icons under Warne this campaign.

What Jozefzoon is doing in 2024

The now 33-year-old winger is still hanging onto his playing career, featuring for Bandirmaspor in the Turkish second division and showing that there's still life in his ageing legs with four goals and six assists from 26 matches.

Even with the ex-Derby flop still enjoying his football in the twilight of his career, his transfer worth has fallen all the way down to a low sum of just £85k according to Football Transfers.

That's even lower than the likes of James Collins for Derby, who is also staring the possibility of an oncoming retirement straight in the face at 33 years of age.

Yet, the former Luton Town man is still as prolific as ever with 18 strikes bagged in all competitions this season from 45 games.

Collins is worth just £343k, which is around £250k more than Jozefzoon remarkably even with the former PSV man once costing £2.75m, with Warne and Co no doubt trying to squeeze as much as they can out of the experienced centre-forward before he inevitably hangs up his boots soon.

Derby top valued assets - 2023/24 1. Max Bird £1.8m 2. Eiran Cashin £1.5m 3. Ryan Nyambe £1.3m 4. Curtis Nelson £1m 5. Nathaniel Mendez-Laing £773k Sourced by Football Transfers

Jozefzoon's fee back in 2018 would also see him come in as Derby's highest valued asset currently, showing the more methodical approach Derby now operate under especially with Max Bird and Eiran Cashin potentially making Warne's men millions after developing in their academy structure.

Warne will know that the step-up to the Championship will be initially tricky to traverse, having been relegated from the division multiple times as Rotherham United manager in the past, but he will hope this Derby side is different and can kick on even more to become a challenger for promotion up to the Premier League again.