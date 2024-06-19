The replacement for a £65 million player has now been revealed by his manager, amid reports that he's agreed personal terms to join Tottenham.

Spurs looking to sign multiple new attackers this summer

Timo Werner comes as Spurs' first piece of summer transfer business, with the club agreeing to extend his loan by an additional season after some promising flashes of brilliance in a Lilywhites jersey.

The new deal includes an even cheaper £8.5 million buy-option clause than the one originally agreed to in January, which stood at around £15 million. This is a solid piece of business from Spurs to kickstart their summer plans, but it is believed that even more attacking signings could come through the door.

Tottenham are targeting a new striker to replace Harry Kane this summer, and it is believed Spurs are firmly in the race for Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze. While the north Londoners coped well in their first season without Kane, thanks largely to goals from Son Heung-min and Richarlison, Postecoglou's side apparently want a world-class new frontman to lead the line next campaign.

They've been repeatedly linked with a move for Brentford star Ivan Toney, who scored 20 league goals the season before last. He's also highly-rated by England manager Gareth Southgate, who included the Bees star in his 26-man Three Lions squad for the Euros.

Toney is said have already agreed personal terms with Spurs, according to some reports, but Brentford apparently value him at around £65 million and an opening bid of £40 million has been rejected outright (Football Transfers).

Frank reveals who will replace Toney if he joins Tottenham

Speaking on the BBC's Football Daily Podcast, as transcribed by The Standard, Brentford boss Thomas Frank has revealed that they already have Toney's replacement in Igor Thiago.

“We are on track with a lot of things in terms of the transfers”, Frank said.

“Of course, we plan and then other things can happen. Maybe we are selling a player but we are prepared for that. It’s no secret that there’s lots of rumours about Ivan. If he is leaving us — and I’d still like to keep him, he’s a top player — this time we are prepared and brought in Igor Thiago.”

Frank added his congratulations to Toney on being called up for England, and called his star striker the best penalty taker in world football: “Very pleased. It has been a tough year for him and he moved past that.

“Going into a tournament it’s important to have different weapons, and Ivan is a different weapon that England will need if they’re going to go all the way. If he played in the quarter-final he would be ready for it and would embrace it and love it and I think he’s the best penalty taker in the world.”