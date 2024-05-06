Tottenham may have been handed a boost in their pursuit of a summer transfer target as it emerged that his club have already lined up a replacement.

Spurs targeting summer change

A fourth Premier League defeat in a row, this time at the hands of Liverpool at Anfield, only reinforced the need for fresh blood in north London this summer. Ange Postecoglou cut a visibly frustrated figure as the Lilywhites slumped to yet another loss to leave their Champions League hopes for next season all but mathematically over.

Though Richarlison and James Maddison both impressed when introduced from the substitutes bench, there are clear gaps in the spurs squad, with left-back, central midfield and striker all areas which require more depth this summer.

There are questions whether Timo Werner's loan move will be made permanent, while the club have also been linked with Serie A star Riccardo Calafiori. Plenty will leave too, with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Bryan Gil, Japhet Tanganga, Joe Rodon and Ben Davies among those likely to be shown the exit door ahead of the new campaign,

It will pave the way for several new additions, with the top of the pitch a priority. Spurs have been linked with a whole host of strikers including the likes of Feyenoord's Santiago Gimenez, Brentford's Ivan Toney and even a shock move for Alexander Isak, though the Newcastle man is likely to prove too expensive.

Now, they could have been given a boost in their bid to land another attacking target.

Frankfurt plot Marmoush replacement

That comes in the form of impressive Frankfurt striker Omar Marmoush, who is a player that Spurs and Liverpool both reportedly hold an interest in. Marmoush has enjoyed a strong season in the Bundesliga, racking up 11 goals in 27 outings for Frankfurt, while he has also managed to find the back of the net four times in seven Conference League outings.

Omar Marmoush 23/24 league stats Appearances 27 Goals 11 Expected goals 10.3 Assists 6 Shots on target per 90 1.19

His form has reportedly caught the eye of the Premier League pair, and Frankfurt have slapped a 50m euro (£43m) price tag on his head, which could prove a bargain by comparison to the prices being touted for the likes of Isak and Viktor Gyokeres.

Now, the strongest indication that the 25-year-old could be heading out of Frankfurt this summer has emerged, as it has been reported that they have already identified his replacement. As per Sport Witness, should a bid of £43m come in for Marmoush, Eintracht Frankfurt would sell up and replace the Egyptian with Royale Union Saint-Gilloise star Mohamed Amoura, who Frankfurt sporting director Markus Krösche has touted as a replacement.

It is added that in an ideal world the German outfit don't intend to part ways with Marmoush, who is contracted to the club until 2027, but should an offer of that size come in they would have difficulty turning it down, while the player himself "dreams" of playing in the Premier League. Is he the man to get Tottenham firing again?