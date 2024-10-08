Leeds United look set to finally cash in on one of their players that is no longer needed under manager Daniel Farke, according to a new report.

The Whites now have under two weeks to prepare for their next Championship game, which comes against Sheffield United, and Farke will hope this international break has come at the right time, as he looks to get some of his injured players back.

The Yorkshire side come into this October international break feeling slightly disappointed in how their last game went. Leeds looked on course to beat table topping Sunderland on Friday night, but a blunder from goalkeeper Illan Meslier ensured it was a point apiece.

It was a mistake that caused a lot of debate, but it was also one that it saw talkSPORT pundit Jeff Stelling ripped into Junior Firpo for walking straight down the tunnel at full-time and not consoling his teammate.

However, on the positive news for Leeds, it appears that they could be about to welcome a returning star to the first team. Farke has revealed that he hopes to have Daniel James back available for the game against Sheffield United. The Welsh international has been out since late August with a hamstring injury, but he now looks to be closing in on his return, as Leeds need to bolster their squad options.

As the international break gets underway and Leeds start to prepare for the game against the Blades, there is a transfer update regarding a player who seems not wanted at Elland Road anymore.

Europa League side now planning to sign £10m Leeds player

According to Sky Sports German reporter Florian Plettenburg, Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt want to sign Leeds’ Rasmus Kristensen on a permanent deal. The 27-year-old joined the German side on loan during the summer, and only a few months into that loan, they are already keen to sign him on a permanent basis in a deal which could be worth up to £10m.

Kristensen joined Leeds in July 2022, back when the Yorkshire side was in the Premier League, and after playing the majority of games that season, the defender hasn’t played for Leeds since. Kristensen spent last season on loan at AS Roma, playing 31 times in all competitions, and, of course, was then shipped out on loan once again this summer.

It was reported earlier this year that the Danish international didn’t fit into the plans of Farke, and that was why he was allowed to leave on loan once again. Therefore, Frankfurt looking to sign Kristensen on a permanent deal shouldn’t be an issue, as Leeds are likely to be looking to cash in.

Rasmus Kristensen's Leeds stats Apps 30 Goals 3 Assists 1

Plettenberg states that the hierarchy of Frankfurt are “satisfied” with Kristensen, and he states that the Bundesliga side will look to trigger their option to buy the player. Kristensen has so far played nine times for Frankfurt in all competitions, scoring one goal and grabbing an assist in the Europa League this season.