Tottenham Hotspur's season has been a frustrating one, in which three managers have taken over the poisoned chalice and few of the playing staff have shown up.

With Ryan Mason the latest, following their drubbing at the hands of Newcastle United, it seems that the 31-year-old has at least mustered some kind of spirit back in a squad that previously looked devoid of any confidence.

This culminated in two big comebacks, the first to draw 2-2 with Manchester United and the second to come back from 3-0 down at Anfield only to lose 4-3 to Liverpool.

Whilst there were certainly positives to take, it yet again marked a huge number of goals conceded for a Lilywhites side that has predominantly played in a three-at-the-back system.

Despite packing out their back line, it seems they remain incapable of keeping out the opposition. As such, they have conceded 57 goals in just 34 games. Only four teams have shipped more, three of which remain embroiled in a relegation battle.

Whilst usually the number one would come under particular scrutiny, both Hugo Lloris and Fraser Forster have contributed heavily this season given the former's injury. Therefore, both are equally as culpable for this defensive mess and should be ditched this summer in what has to be a huge squad overhaul.

How have Fraser Forster & Hugo Lloris played this season?

Yesterday marked the 35-year-old's tenth league game of the season, with his French teammate featuring in 25.

Lloris has been on the end of particular scrutiny this season for his culpability on numerous occasions, having made four errors leading to goals and conceding 1.6 goals per game, via Sofascore.

Whilst Forster has conceded slightly more at 1.8 per game, the Englishman is yet to make an error leading to a goal or even a shot, via Sofascore.

Both have their deficiencies, and have been on the end of poor scorelines of late. 36-year-old Lloris was substituted at half-time in that aforementioned embarrassment on Tyneside, having already shipped five goals. Meanwhile, yesterday saw Forster see four sail past him, three inside the first 15 minutes of the game.

With these two stoppers both reaching the twilight years of their career, highlighting the poor recruitment Daniel Levy has overseen that has led to such a mess in such a vital position, this summer marks a moment for change.

A new manager is set to be appointed, and for the chairman, it has to be the right one. This coach's first port of call must be to gut this squad and replace it with young and hungry winners; of which neither of the £75k-per-week or £100k-per-week 'keepers are nowadays.