Tottenham Hotspur may have been handed a significant boost in their pursuit of a "very interesting" target as manager Ange Postecoglou looks to add multiple new additions to his Spurs squad before deadline day.

Tottenham chase second January deal after Antonin Kinsky

New goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky proved himself a very astute £12.5 million signing from Slavia Prague, enjoying a debut to remember by shutting out Premier League title favourites Liverpool in their 1-0 Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg win over the Reds on Wednesday night.

The Czech put in an assured and confident display between the sticks, making six saves, with four of them coming from shots inside the box (Squawka), and Postecoglou has confirmed he'll make his first FA Cup appearance for Spurs against Tamworth on Sunday.

It would seem that technical director Johan Lange and the Lilywhites' data-driven recruitment model got it seriously spot-on with their swoop for Kinsky, with the 21-year-old having barely entered his infancy considering the shelf life of a goalkeeper.

His major impact against Liverpool also highlights just how a new signing can come in and rejuvenate the team, and Postecoglou is believed to have his eyes on further additions as injuries and suspensions debilitate his squad.

Tottenham's next five Premier League fixtures Date Arsenal (away) January 15 Everton (away) January 19 Leicester City (home) January 26 Brentford (away) February 2 Man United (home) February 16

Tottenham are reliably believed to be firm contenders for Randal Kolo Muani's signature as the out-of-favour PSG forward searches for a landing spot after being deemed surplus to requirements by Luis Enrique.

There are even suggestions that Spurs hope to finalise an agreement for Kolo Muani by the end of this weekend, but talk of a deal being this advanced is yet to gain widespread traction among media outlets.

The north Londoners have been repeatedly linked with a swoop for Inter midfielder Davide Frattesi as well, and TV Play has a very intriguing update on the Italy international's future.

Davide Frattesi "ready" to join Tottenham if they can agree Inter deal

The 25-year-old is also attracting interest from Roma, but the Serie A side will have trouble meeting his €32m (£27m) asking price.

Spurs, on the other hand, can meet that valuation "immediately" - giving Postecoglou's side the upper hand in the race for Frattesi's signature. TV Play also states that Frattesi is "ready" to join Tottenham if they can find a deal with Inter despite his apparent preference for Roma, as the Premier League "fascinates" him.

For Roma, it is "practically impossible" for them to pay £27m in January, which is why they're working on a loan with an obligation-to-buy clause.

Tottenham are keen to orchestrate another Serie A transfer after their successful signings of Dejan Kulusevski, Rodrigo Bentancur and Destiny Udogie, and if all goes to plan, Frattesi may well be following them.

"Frattesi seems to be the next Barella," said Fabrizio Romano in 2021.

"He’s this kind of player, super talented, very interesting."