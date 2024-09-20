Crystal Palace are thought to be eyeing up an immediate move to sign a free agent who has scored 67 goals during his career to date.

Crystal Palace make eight summer signings for Glasner

After an impressive finish to the previous Premier League campaign under Oliver Glasner, the Eagles, and by extension chairman Steve Parish and sporting director Dougie Freedman, backed the manager ahead of his first full season.

Crystal Palace summer signings From Fee (Transfermarkt) Eddie Nketiah Arsenal €29.70m Maxence Lacroix Wolfsburg €18m Ismaila Sarr Marseille €15m Chadi Riad Real Betis €15m Daichi Kamada Lazio Free transfer Louie Moulden Wolves Free transfer Trevoh Chalobah Chelsea Loan transfer Matt Turner Nottingham Forest Loan transfer Crystal Palace fees received To Fee (Transfermarkt) Michael Olise Bayern Munich €53m Joachim Andersen Fulham €29.5m Sam Johnstone Wolves €11.9m Jordan Ayew Leicester City €5.9m Scott Banks FC St. Pauli €400,000

As can be seen, Palace brought in eight new players but did make a healthy profit after cashing in on the likes of Michael Olise and Joachim Andersen. Of the new arrivals, much will be expected of Eddie Nketiah and Ismaila Sarr to replace the goals and creativity following Olise and Jordan Ayew’s exits.

Nketiah is already off the mark in Palace colours, scoring his first for the club against QPR in the Carabao Cup, with Glasner saying after the game on the forward: “You can trust that we did our homework before signing him. When you watch Eddie play at Arsenal, he played as a nine he was very involved in the game.

“He’s not a pivot, like in basketball, who is waiting for the ball. He’s so, so smart in finding the space. He can play as a nine, as this 10, and when we switched three days ago to a 4-4-2 against Leicester, he can play around the striker. He has such a good feeling (for the game). Sometimes, he needs to stay in the pocket and then make the run in behind.”

Palace have been linked with making further additions in the final third, though, with Real Sociedad’s Sheraldo Becker a target for January. Reports have claimed that a £10m deal is being worked on ahead of the New Year as the club look to get things in place.

However, with the ability to sign free agents outside the transfer window, Palace appear to have their eye on an international attacker.

Crystal Palace eye move for free agent Yusuf Yazici

According to HITC, free agent Yusuf Yazici is still hopeful of sealing a move to the Premier League, with Crystal Palace one of the clubs considering making an offer.

Alongside the Eagles, Aston Villa and Bournemouth are also weighing up moves for the 27-year-old, who left Lille in the summer and is yet to find a new club.

Yazici, a Turkey international, came through the books at Trabzonspor and was with Lille for five years. He went out on loan to CSKA Moscow and back to Trabzonspor during his time with the French side and has racked up 67 goals for club and country during his career.

Primarily an attacking midfielder who can also play on the right wing and as a centre-forward, Yazici was even hailed by former Arsenal star Mesut Ozil back in 2018, who said: “Yusuf Yazici is an amazing No 10. We have a lot of similarities; his left foot, his position, his passing, and calmness on the ball.”