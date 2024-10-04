Leeds United may well need to dip into the free agent market for a new midfielder following long-term injury blows to both Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev.

Leeds injury latest – Ampadu and Gruev

The Whites and Daniel Farke began a busy week of Championship action last weekend against Coventry City, and a 3-0 victory came at a cost with club captain Amapdu suffering a knee ligament issue.

The Wales international has been ruled out until 2025, which left Gruev, Ao Tanaka and Joe Rothwell as Farke’s senior midfield options. Next up was a trip to Carrow Road to take on Norwich City, and despite picking up a 1-1 draw, Gruev became the latest injury for Leeds. The club has now shared that the Bulgaria international also needs surgery on a knee injury and will be facing months on the sidelines.

Teenager Charlie Crew could be in line to make a debut in the near future, but Farke revealed in a recent press conference that while he isn’t a fan of signing players who are out of contract this far into the season, the free agent market may be something they look at.

“First of all, we wait a bit for the outcome with Ilia’s injury and how long he will be out. If it would be really a long-term injury I think it’s one of our professional duties to be aware and also to check who is perhaps available and what we could do.

“If I’m really honest, I’m not a big friend of signing players who are out of contract in the beginning of October, because it means, more or less, they are out of team training since May. That means they are out of team training since whatever, five months.

Leeds United injury list Players Return dates Max Wober November/December Ethan Ampadu New Year Ilia Gruev Unknown Daniel James October Manor Solomon October

“And even if you bring them in, it lasts also a while until they are really ready to go and fully fit and really could play first team football and then, quite often the player who is right now injured for the next few weeks, he’s even back in perhaps and ready to go earlier than the players who are out for since five months.

“I think quite often it’s a bit like a panic buy or like to pretend to do something anyhow. I think it’s professional to check it, and sometimes, out of coincidence or out of a special situation, there could be someone out who really suits the needs in this moment.”

Jake Livermore touted as free agent option for Leeds

The Yorkshire Post’s Tom Coates looked at six midfield free agents who Leeds could target, one of which is Jake Livermore. The 34-year-old, who had a spell on loan at Elland Road from Tottenham back in 2011, has been without a club since leaving Watford in the summer.

He has 244 appearances under his belt in the Championship and 196 to his name in the Premier League, as per Transfermarkt, so his experience and availability could be something Leeds need at this moment in time. As Farke alludes to, he may need some time to get up to match fitness, but the upcoming international break presents the perfect chance to get a head start on that process if the club acts quickly.