Arsenal appear to be eyeing up a move for a free agent, with the Gunners already having him at London Colney.

Arsenal transfer rumours

Mikel Arteta’s side have been in fine form in the Premier League in 2024, with the Gunners looking to pip both Liverpool and Manchester City to the title.

Arsenal's recent Premier League results Date Brighton 0-3 Arsenal April 6th Arsenal 2-0 Luton Town April 3rd Manchester City 0-0 Arsenal March 31st Arsenal 2-1 Brentford March 9th Sheffield United 0-6 Arsenal March 4th Arsenal 4-1 Newcastle United February 24th

However, away from the pitch, sporting director Edu Gaspar already appears to be planning for the summer.

Arsenal have been linked with a number of players in recent months, including some high-profile names such as Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong and Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee.

However, the Gunners also appear to have their eyes on some young talent, looking to the future, with AC Milan starlet Franceso Camarda, Brazilian talent Douglas Mendes and Georgian teenager Vakhtang Salia all on the Emirates radar.

Another gem has now been linked with a move to north London, one who has already trained with Arsenal.

Free agent trains with Arsenal

According to reports from Denmark, relayed by Sport Witness, Arsenal have recently had highly-rated goalkeeper Lucas Martin Nygaard training with them.

The 17-year-old has been without a club since leaving FC Nordsjaelland earlier this year and has also trained with Paris Saint-Germain. The report claims that the two sides have brought him to their bases to take a good look and decide on any offer.

No concrete offer has been made as of yet, but it looks as if Arsenal have their eye on Martin, who Denmark U18 manager Lasse Stensgaard recently called a “real winner”.

“He’s a real winner and he will do everything he can to win. He trains insanely well and gives it his all on the pitch, and that also means that he takes the lead in that part when we play the games. He sets a standard that we are here because we have to win and not just play the game.

“In the last couple of years, he has improved his saves so that he’s also a decisive player and can take some balls, so he’s not just primarily good with his feet, but also good at what is actually in the job description.”

A move to north London could be one to keep an eye on over the coming weeks or months, especially with Martin already visiting London Colney.