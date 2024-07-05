West Ham United could turn their attention to a “scary” free agent after securing a deal to sign Wolves defender Max Kilman.

Kilman to become latest West Ham signing

So far this summer, the Irons have been active in the transfer market ahead of Julen Lopetegui’s first season in charge, with technical director Tim Steidten making multiple additions.

First to sign was winger Luis Guilherme from Palmeiras in a £25m+ deal and experienced goalkeeper Wes Foderingham also joined on a free transfer after his contract expired at Sheffield United. Speaking after those two deals at Lopetegui’s first official press conference as West Ham manager on Monday, Steidten said:

“I can’t tell you specifics, but it will be a busy summer for us for sure. The owner and the board have done a really good job over recent years, so we’re in good shape financially. We’re trying to build up the squad. We’re not limiting ourselves to one position – we’re looking at all areas.”

The next addition to link up for pre-season with the Irons will be long-term target Kilman, who will reunite with Lopetegui at the London Stadium.

A £40m deal has been agreed with those at Molineux, with Fabrizio Romano posting to X on Thursday:

Kilman may not be the last addition of the window, though, with attention seemingly turning back to further attacking reinforcements after Guilherme.

Corinthians winger Wesley Gassova has been one of the latest names to be linked with the Hammers, but a forward with Premier League experience is also on the club’s agenda.

West Ham eyeing Kelechi Iheanacho move

According to GiveMeSport, West Ham and Wolves, following their negotiations for Kilman, are preparing to go toe-to-toe to sign Kelechi Iheanacho. The Nigerian is now a free agent after leaving Leicester City upon the expiration of his contract ‘and there is a possibility of discussions over a move being opened as plans are made for the fast-approaching new campaign’.

The 27-year-old spent seven years at the King Power Stadium after joining from Manchester City and was hailed by former manager Brendan Rodgers, who said: “Since he has come into the team he has just been fantastic. I am delighted for him because he is such a conscientious guy, such an honest guy, and as you can see now, a very talented player.

"I know when I came here that there were probably times when there were grumbles if he was playing but he has very quickly won over people. That is just through hard work, resilience and talent. What you are seeing is a young player at the top of his game."

Also once described as a "scary" finisher by ESPN's Colin Udoh, Iheanacho has scored 42 goals in 196 games in the Premier League, and it looks as if he could add to that in the 2024/25 campaign, possibly with West Ham.