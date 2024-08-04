Highlights West Ham United continue to strengthen their squad, eyeing a move for free agent Sergi Roberto to add experience and versatility.

The Hammers have already made significant signings, including Crysencio Summerville and Niclas Fulkrug, in preparation for the new season.

While Roberto's age may be a concern, his skill and adaptability could make him a valuable addition to the team as they aim to improve on their previous performance.

West Ham United could yet move for another free agent this summer as they look to bolster their squad ahead of the new Premier League season, it has been claimed.

West Ham's transfer business so far

To date, Julen Lopetegui's side have confirmed four new faces at the London Stadium, but are expected to add another two in the coming days. Max Kilman has arrived from Wolves in a £40m deal, while they have also turned to Brazil to prise talented teenage winger Luis Guilherme away from Palmeiras.

The Hammers have also raided the Championship, adding Sheffield United goalkeeper Wes Foderingham to their ranks after their return to England's second tier was confirmed. Most recently, they have signed last season's Championship Player of the Tear Crysencio Summerville from Leeds United as they look to bolster a side that struggled under David Moyes.

But they are far from finished. Striker Niclas Fulkrug is set to have his medical at the London Stadium ahead of a switch from Borussia Dortmund in a deal expected to set the Hammers back an initial €26m, with the German attacker set to sign a five-year deal in east London.

Meanwhile, the club are also closing in on signing free-agent Guido Rodriguez, with the former Real Betis midfielder also set to have his medical ahead of penning a two-year deal with Lopetegui's side in a move that will bolster their midfield ranks. And he may not be the only free agent the Hammers are targeting.

West Ham eye Spanish veteran free agent

That comes amid reports that Lopetegui and co. are lining up a move for ex-Barcelona man turned free agent Sergi Roberto. The 32-year-old's time at Barcelona came to a close this summer, and he is currently without a club after 11 years and 373 appearances with the Barcelona first team.

And Football Insider report that West Ham are eyeing up a potential move for the Spaniard, with a deal "seen as a coup by the recruitment team". With seven La Liga titles and two Champions League trophies to his name, Roberto would certainly bring plenty of winning experience to Lopetegui's side, who are looking to improve on a disappointing final season under David Moyes.

He would also provide versatility, with the Spaniard capable of playing at both right back and in midfield, and he was described as "an extraordinary player to have in the squad" by former Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez.

West Ham are thought to be targeting a natural right back this summer, but Roberto's versatility could kill two birds with one stone.

Sergi Roberto's career by position (min 10 appearances) Position Appearances Goals Assists Centre midfield 218 21 17 Right back 176 5 25 Defensive midfield 27 0 2 Right midfield 24 0 0

The major caveat, of course, is his age. Now likely past his prime years, the Spaniard could struggle if fielded at right back in the Premier League against the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Kaoru Mitoma, though he would certainly offer plenty of ability on the ball in exchange.

As a squad player though, a cheap move for Roberto could make a lot of sense for Lopetegui and West Ham.