West Brom could look to sign players on free transfers in September, in order to give themselves the best possible chance of Championship promotion, and Football FanCast have looked into three possible free agent targets

The Baggies came painfully close to returning to the Premier League last season, eventually falling short after defeat to Southampton in the playoffs. Carlos Corberan knew that fresh faces were needed to bolster his squad and that's what happened, with Mikey Johnston an exciting attacking signing from Celtic, and Hungary international Callum Styles arriving from Barnsley.

It has been a promising start to the new Championship season for West Brom, who sit second in the table on 10 points from four games, but that's not to say that added depth would be sniffed at. Here are three players the Baggies should look to snap up on free transfers this month.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

West Brom should feel that they are in a position to bring well-known players to the Hawthorns, given their ability to jump between the Premier League and Championship regularly. For that reason, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting should be seen as a target, having left Bayern Munich at the end of last season.

Granted, he is now 35 years of age and not the force he was at his peak, but his experience and winning mentality cannot be ignored, with a combined five league titles coming his way during spells with Bayern and Paris Saint-Germain.

Whether Choupo-Moting would be willing to drop into the second tier of English football remains to be seen, but he is still a free agent and could be eyeing regular football again, something he hasn't always had at those aforementioned super clubs. He would give Corberan an added spark in the final third, having scored 20 goals in 73 caps for Cameroon.

Serge Aurier

Much like Choupo-Moting, Serge Aurier may not be overly enamoured with the idea of dropping into the Championship, but he could see West Brom as a way back into the Premier League, considering their start to the season.

The 31-year-old has made 274 appearances in the Premier League and Ligue 1 combined, as well as enjoying 31 outings in the Champions League, and he would provide more pedigree and experience at right-back for Corberan, having departed Galatasaray in the summer.

There is also the small matter of 93 caps for the Ivory Coast, while Jose Mourinho has described Aurier as a "special person" in the past, high praise from a man known for his winning mentality.

Serge Aurier's career stats Appearances Goals Assists Tottenham 110 8 17 Paris Saint-Germain 81 5 15 Toulouse 80 8 13 Lens 56 0 0 Nottingham Forest 41 1 2 Villarreal 24 0 2 Galatasaray 4 0 0

Jack Cork

Jack Cork brought an end to seven strong years as a Burnley player earlier in the summer, with no extension coming his way at Turf Moor.

The one-time capped England international will still feel that he has something to offer in English football, however, and he could provide West Brom with the depth and experience that can be so priceless when the latter months of the season arrive and legs are starting to tire.

While Cork may struggle to oust the likes of Jayson Molumby and John Swift from the Baggies' midfield - they have started all four Championship games so far this season - his vast experience could be a great weapon from the bench.