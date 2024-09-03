Sheffield Wednesday have had a bit of a reality check in recent weeks, highlighting the need to potentially bring in players on free transfers this month, and Football FanCast have looked into three possible free agent targets.

Sheffield Wednesday struggling after good start

The Owls made a flying start to their Championship this season, thumping Plymouth Argyle on the opening weekend of the campaign, but they have come crashing back down to reality since then.

Danny Rohl's side have lost their last three league games, against Sunderland, Leeds United and Millwall, failing to score a single goal in that time.

Wednesday made plenty of new signings in the summer window, snapping up Ike Ugbo on a permanent deal and also bringing in the likes of Jamal Lowe, Yan Valery and Olaf Kobacki, but their squad still arguably looks short. Here are three possible options that Rohl could look to bring in on free transfers in September.

Liam Cooper

Liam Cooper was a true stalwart for Leeds during a decade-long spell at Elland Road, captaining the side during their promotion under Marcelo Bielsa, but that came to an end when last season reached its conclusion. The Scot is now on the lookout for another club and would be available on a free.

The 33-year-old could be perfect for Wednesday, already knowing the Yorkshire area well and possessing the experience and ability needed at the back. He should be able to suit Rohl's ball-playing style, too, considering his time under Bielsa.

A return to the Whites has been mooted, with a move to Hull City collapsing, showing that there is still strong Championship interest in Cooper, and the Owls should look to snap him up and make him a regular starter at the heart of their defence.

Liam Cooper's 2023/24 Championship stats for Leeds Total Appearances 16 Starts 8 Aerial duel wins per game 1.9 Clearances per game 1.7 Interceptions per game 0.9 Goals 1 Pass completion rate 90.1%

Paul Dummett

Paul Dummett will never be thought of as the most spectacular footballer to have played the game, but he proved to be such a safe pair of hands over 14 years at Newcastle United.

During that period, the centre-back made 151 appearances in the Premier League, saying a lot about the consistency he found at the highest level, as well as winning five caps for Wales.

Like Cooper, Dummett is now an ageing player - he turns 33 later this month - but his experience in the game would help shore up a Wednesday defence that has already leaked nine goals in four league outings. Players of his ilk are often appreciated more at this stage of their careers, when their nous shines through, and the fact he can play multiple defensive positions is an added bonus.

Lucas Joao

Lucas Joao enjoyed a good stint at Wednesday between 2015 and 2019, proving to be an important player and registering 42 goal contributions (29 goals and 13 assists).

Now a free agent after departing Qatari side Umm Salal earlier this year, the former Portugal and now current Angola international would provide Rohl with extra attacking firepower that is badly needed, following the aforementioned trio of Championship games without a goal.

Supporters may be split when it comes to a Joao reunion, considering he is now 30 years of age and arguably not the force he was first time around, but he knows the club well and could battle the likes of Ugbo for playing time.