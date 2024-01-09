Derby County, despite only being four points off the top of League One at the time of writing, had their egos significantly bruised on New Year's Day.

Going 1-0 up after 20 seconds through James Collins powering a header home should have seen Paul Warne's Rams cruise to victory against promotion rivals Peterborough United, but a wild game then ensued which saw Posh come away as last gasp 3-2 winners at Pride Park.

Ironically, the hosts had their pride dented after that defeat but this was only a momentary wake-up call as the Rams managed to comfortably beat Fleetwood Town 3-1 last weekend to calm any worries after that loss.

Warne will want to add new faces to his promotion-chasing group in a bid to disrupt the top two in the division, going down a similar route as he did last transfer window potentially with free transfer after free transfer arriving to Derbyshire with the approach paying off.

Martyn Waghorn was just one of many who joined without risk attached this summer, scoring six times from 13 games when fit.

Here are three more free transfers that Warne could target this transfer window, in a bid to go all out for glory and somehow clinch the League One title...

1 Josh Onomah

Derby are bracing for Max Bird to leave the club this transfer window, meaning that the Rams will need reinforcements in the centre of the park to fill the void left behind by their star 23-year-old asset leaving.

Onomah could be the perfect free transfer signing therefore, the former Fulham midfielder still has plenty to give a side who would gamble on picking him up.

At Championship level, the 26-year-old boasts 13 assists next to his name on top of eight goals over a career that has suddenly been stopped in its tracks.

Able to play in a more advanced spot or just capable of playing in a traditional role in the centre of the park, Onomah could be a worthwhile signing to make this January if the Rams don't want to immediately splurge out on a Bird replacement or just to simply act as cover if Bird sticks it out in Derbyshire.

2 Liam Moore

Likewise, Derby might not be willing to splash the cash on a replacement for Eiran Cashin if the standout defender ups and leaves the Rams this month.

If that was the case, signing Liam Moore could be an avenue Derby explore who remains without a club still after being let go of by Reading.

Only playing seven times in League One in his lengthy career to date, the 30-year-old's know-how is more reserved to the level above with Moore amassing 284 appearances in the Championship and would be a valued member of the Rams squad if they managed to get back to the second tier.

Alongside equally experienced centre-backs Sonny Bradley and Curtis Nelson at the back - who both also joined for nothing this summer - Moore's addition to the ranks could solidify the Rams even more and set them on their way to becoming League One champions.

3 Charlie Kirk

With Tom Barkhuizen the only recognised left wing option available to Warne, the ex-Rotherham United boss could look to the free agent market and pick up Charlie Kick to give Barkhuizen some much-needed competition and variety of choice.

The former Charlton man was only released late last month by the Addicks, who cited the need to free up more space in the squad and Kirk's growing frustrations over lack of game time reasons for the abrupt decision.

Charlton's loss could well be Derby's gain, the winger showing in his career to date his ability to get fans off their seats with skilful displays running down the channels.

Notably, Kirk made a name for himself at Crewe Alexandra before joining Charlton - scoring 32 times and picking up 41 assists over a celebrated stay with the Railwaymen.

With the Addicks, despite being released recently, he proved he can be effective still in bursts with four goals and six assists registered from 48 games.

Kirk could also be a utility member of the team Warne chooses when numbers are short, with the 26-year-old playing as a centre-forward and attacking midfielder infrequently in his career when called upon to do so - three of his Charlton strikes coming when played out of his comfort zone up top.

Could Warne add Kirk to his Derby squad to give him a shot at immediate redemption?