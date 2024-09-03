Sunderland may not be able to sign contracted players until January, but there are plenty of free agents who are still available on a free transfer, and Football FanCast have looked into three possible targets on Wearside after their sensational start to the season.

The Black Cats finished 16th in the Championship last season, but with Regis Le Bris coming in as their new manager, he needed to be backed in the transfer market. Sunderland's owners did just that, bringing in the likes of Milan Aleksic and Ahmed Abdullahi, among others, with Chris Mepham also coming in on loan from Premier League side Bournemouth.

The club's business has certainly paid off to date, with Le Bris' side top of the Championship table after winning their opening four league games of the season. That's not to say that further faces couldn't add more quality to the squad, though, and we've picked out three free signings who could be ideal for Sunderland.

John Egan

After six years at Sheffield United, John Egan's time at the club came to an end when the 2023/24 season reached its conclusion, and he is still searching for a new team.

The 31-year-old could be ideal for Sunderland, in terms of adding further depth at centre-back, giving Le Bris more options there ahead of a relentless Championship campaign. Egan has 73 appearances to his name in the Premier League, highlighting his pedigree. He has also played 203 times in the Championship, and this experience could prove vital around a young squad currently starring teenagers like Chris Rigg and Eliezer Mayenda.

With West Ham also believed to be pushing to sign him, the Black Cats would need to act fast.

John Egan's 2023/24 Premier League stats Total Appearances 6 Starts 6 Clearances per game 6.5 Aerial duel wins per game 2.3 Interceptions per game 2.2 Tackles per game 1.0 Pass completion rate 69.9%

Jack Cork

This is a young Sunderland midfield full of exciting talent, not least 17 year-old starlet Rigg, so some added experience alongside him, 18 year-old Jobe Bellingham and 22 year-old Dan Neil could be crucial.

That's where Jack Cork could be a fantastic signing, with the 35-year-old proving himself at a high level throughout his career, proving to be an industrious midfielder and winning one cap for England.

Cork exited Burnley in the summer but still has plenty to offer, even if his best days are behind him, and he could be an invaluable squad player for Sunderland. Anyone who plays 304 times in the Premier League has a lot of talent, and he could provide the extra midfield quality to aid the Black Cats in their promotion quest.

Cheikhou Kouyate

Like Cork, 34-year-old Cheikhou Kouyate may be advancing in years, but that's not to say that he doesn't still have lots to offer at a Championship club of Sunderland's stature.

A 92-cap Senegal international who has won AFCON once and finished second on another occasion, the former West Ham midfielder has great pedigree and an ability to be a destroyer in the middle of the park, and he could be a lovely foil for the likes of Bellingham further forward.

Given his age, Kouyate would likely have to accept a squad role under Le Bris, especially with Sunderland's current starters impressing so much, but he could jump at the chance to join a Premier League-chasing team, proving key when the crunch point of the season arrives.