Derby County and Paul Warne signed 12 new players during the summer transfer window, and Football FanCast have looked into three possible free agent targets to further boost their squad after an impressive start to the campaign.

Derby make solid start back in the Championship

The Rams secured promotion from League One to the Championship last season, following two years in the third tier of English football, in what was an excellent achievement. Warne's side have made a respectable start to life back in the division, winning two and losing two of their opening four matches, sitting 10th in the Championship table and being boosted by signing the likes of Jacob Widell Zetterstrom and Ebou Adams.

Their win last time out was the standout moment of the season so far, thrashing Bristol City 3-0 in a brutally clinical display and the first sign that they truly have what it takes to make some noise in the second tier this season.

Additional quality could be required to bolster Derby's hopes of surviving or even making a push towards the play-off places, however, so here are three free agents they could look to bring in on a free transfer in September.

Scott Hogan

Scott Hogan's time as a Birmingham City player ended at the conclusion of last season, following four successful years at the Midlands club that saw him score 36 goals in 158 appearances.

Now 32 years of age, the 12-cap former Republic of Ireland international admittedly isn't getting any younger, but his experience could make him a brilliant squad option for Derby.

Hogan has netted 67 times in 259 games in the Championship in total, showing that he has been a potent performer in the competition, and he could provide Warne with the added firepower to stave off any threat of relegation.

Lucas Joao

Another player with a huge amount of Championship experience to his name is Lucas Joao, who was most recently plying his trade at Qatari side Umm Salal.

The 30-year-old is still far from old, and has proved his worth at Sheffield Wednesday and Reading in particular, and two caps for Portugal at senior level is no mean feat, considering the attacking ability at their disposal in recent years.

As is the case with Hogan, Joao could give Derby the extra attacking threat in tight games, coming off the substitutes' bench and making the difference.

Lucas Joao's stats in English football Appearances Goals Assists Sheffield Wednesday 127 29 13 Reading 119 45 16 Blackburn Rovers 13 3 1

Kemar Roofe

Roofe made the decision to bring an end to his time at Rangers in the summer, following an impressive time at Ibrox, winning the Scottish Premiership title along the way.

Perhaps surprisingly, the forward is yet to find a new club, with a lack of interest seemingly coming his way during the summer transfer window, and Derby could look to act on that.

Still only 31, Roofe would bring pace and directness in central and wide attacking areas, having registered an impressive 45 goal contributions (38 goals and seven assists) in 102 appearances for Rangers. Importantly, he has also impressed in the Championship in the past, too, bagging 29 goals and 11 assists and catching the eye during a three-year spell with Leeds United.