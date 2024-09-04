Sheffield United welcomed ten new signings over the summer but could still look to the free agent market to bolster their squad, and Football FanCast have looked into three possible free agent targets for the Blades.

Sheffield United make unbeaten start

Having been relegated from the Premier League last season, the Blades will be aiming to secure an instant return to the top flight this season, and have begun in strong fashion.

Though six points off the early pace set by Regis Le Bris and Sunderland, they have taken six points from their four games and are yet to taste defeat. It has left them sitting eighth in the Championship and Chris Wilder's side are only likely to improve as their new additions bed in and gel with one another.

With purse strings tight at Bramall Lane, Wilder has played down the prospect of promotion, explaining: “Just because a club comes out of the Premier League, it is expected to be up there straight away. We’re not Burnley, Leeds or Luton.

“There’s a hell of a lot of changes that we have made this pre-season. Sometimes, from me, I am going to protect those players as I should and hopefully we, as a football club, will recognise that. Sometimes, you have to suffer little backward steps."

However, with some stars available as free agents right now, they could well strengthen their squad without a single penny spent on transfer fees, with these three looking the most tempting.

Cheikhou Kouyate

A player who has spent several seasons in the Premier League, Cheikhou Kouyate's time at Nottingham Forest came to an end this summer, and he is yet to find a new club.

The 34-year-old can play either in the heart of defence or, as is more likely needed at Bramall Lane, at the base of midfield. With 92 caps for Senegal and almost 300 Premier League appearances he would add plenty of experience to Wilder's ranks, which would only help the likes of Harrison Burrows, Alfie Gilchrist and Ollie Arblaster, all of whom remain in the infancy of their careers.

Though only making 12 appearances for Forest last season, a step down a division may be the perfect solution for Kouyate should he wish to continue his senior career, while the Blades would be adding a versatile and experienced leader to their dressing room.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh

The other key area that the Blades require cover is on the wing, with only the young Jesurun Rak-Sayki as a recognised option in the wide areas, though Callum O'Hare can also feature there.

That is an issue they could rectify through the addition of former Brighton winger and Iranian international Alireza Jahanbakhsh, who finds himself without a club as it stands, despite racking up 17 goals in 84 Iran caps.

Remembered fondly on the south coast for a stunning overhead kick against Chelsea, the 31-year-old was most recently at Feyenoord but was let go at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh in English football Games 61 Goals 4 Assists 2 Minutes per goal/assist 443

Capable of playing on either side of attack, he could be a shrewd addition on a free transfer to add some much needed firepower to the Blades' attack.

Ivan Cavaleiro

Speaking of shrewd additions, Ivan Cavaleiro could be another that fits the bill. The 30-year-old was released by Lille over the summer, and is yet to find another club. But he brings experience of English football, having played for both Wolves and Fulham in stints which saw him make 59 appearances and score on six occasions.

A right-footed winger, he is most comfortable on the left-hand side but, like Jahanbakhsh, can play on either side of the frontline if required. Could he lend his talents to the Blades to help them back into the Premier League?