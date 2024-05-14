Celtic are in a race for a soon-to-be free agent this summer, who could be perfect for Brendan Rodgers' side ahead of the new season.

Celtic players set to depart

Despite their impending Scottish Premiership success, there could be plenty of change at Celtic this summer as Rodgers continues to try and shape his squad.

Loan pair Adam Idah and Paulo Bernardo will return to their parent clubs ahead of a summer of potential permanent Parkhead transfer rumours, while veteran duo James McCarthy and James Forrest will be down to the final 12 months of their deals at Celtic Park, leaving a decision to be made on their future.

One player definitely leaving will be Celtic no.1 Joe Hart, who announced his retirement earlier in the campaign.

The ex-England no.1 has been an almost ever-present for the Scottish side this season, making 35 appearances in the top-flight and keeping 14 clean sheets in the process, helping his side keep the second meanest defence in the Scottish Premiership, just a goal behind Rangers.

It's not all bad news though. One player who seems to be set to stay is Adam Montgomery, who penned a new deal last week after being strongly linked with a move away from the club. But Rodgers will need to replace Hart and may have found the perfect solution.

Celtic eye free transfer for new goalkeeper

Now, Celtic are reportedly one of the clubs considering a move for soon-to-be free agent Alex McCarthy as a potential replacement for Hart as their new no.1.

That is according to The Daily Mail, who namecheck the Scottish giants as one of the sides keeping an eye on the 34-year-old, though they are joined by Premier League heavyweights Newcastle United and Liverpool as well as "a number of Saudi Arabian clubs".

Having been a backup goalkeeper for much of the season at Southampton, McCarthy has been called upon by Russell Martin in recent weeks after a major injury to no.1 Gavin Bazunu, and pulled off a string of excellent saves in the play-off semi-final first leg to keep a clean sheet against West Brom at The Hawthorns.

Hart vs McCarthy 23/24 domestic leagues Joe Hart Alex McCarthy Appearances 35 5 Clean sheets 13 1 Save % 69.9% 65.4% Goals conceded per game 0.77 1.8

After the game, Martin singled the veteran out for praise. "He was massive today, (he has great with) long throws and the way he came and dealt with things. The last two weeks I’ve loved the way we’ve defended. I just don't think anything phases him. He has that laid-back mentality but he really backs himself as a goalkeeper. He has been fantastic."

Though Celtic may not be able to compete financially with the Premier League sides keen on signing McCarthy, they could be able to offer regular first-team football, while Newcastle and Liverpool are both largely on the hunt for a backup option.

He would likely have to take a cut on his wages though, with his £50,000 per week deal at Southampton putting him above the highest earners at Celtic (which is believed to currently be the £37,000 a week taken home by Callum McGregor).

Should he agree to, he could help Celtic kickstart their summer window with a bang.