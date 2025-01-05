Crystal Palace are now reportedly in talks to land an exciting free agent as they look to bolster their ranks under Oliver Glasner, with the player himself keen on a move to London and the Premier League.

Crystal Palace's transfer rumours

Heading into the January transfer window, Glasner was clear on what he expected in terms of transfers in south London.

“It’s clear, and we have a commitment that we want to sign two players — two different positions. The profiles are clear. Players are fixed. Now we just have to get the deals done. We have a clear commitment that we will sign two new players.”

One of those positions that they are looking to improve appears to be at left wing-back, where they have no natural replacement for Tyrick Mitchell should he pick up an injury, while longer-term a new addition would also protect them amid reported widespread interest in the Englishman.

El Hadji Malick Diouf appears to be their first choice, with the club having had a bid rejected by Slavia Prague already believed to have been worth around €15m.

The second position that they are targeting appears to be a wide forward, with the club also having had a £15m bid rejected by Liverpool for teenage forward Ben Doak in recent days.

It is unclear whether they will be able to prise him away from the Reds, and indeed loan club Middlesbrough, in the coming weeks. It is believed that Arne Slot's side are holding out for in excess of £30m to even consider a deal amid widespread interest. However, Palace do appear to be making better progress on another deal.

Crystal Palace in talks over free transfer

That comes as reports in Turkey claim that Crystal Palace are in talks to sign long-term target Bright Osayi-Samuel on a free transfer this summer as they look to bolster their squad.

The Nigerian defender's £48k a-week deal with Fenerbahce expires at the end of the current campaign, and though the Turkish side are keen to keep him, the report adds that the defender is "keen on a return to London to be reunited with his partner", having spent several seasons with Queens Park Rangers.

To that end, Palace represent an attractive proposition, and it is reported that Osayi-Samuel was even at Selhurst Park last week to watch his prospective new side in action against Arsenal, with the Eagles now "in transfer talks with the right back" as they look to seal a summer deal for him.

An attacking right-back by trade, Osayi-Samuel would offer excellent cover for Daniel Munoz while also being able to be played further forward if required, having spent his career playing up and down both flanks.

Bright Osayi-Samuel's career by position (Min 5 appearances) Position Appearances Right back 95 Right midfield 99 Right winger 52 Left midfield 30 Left winger 19 Centre-forward 6 Attacking-midfield 6

During his last spell in England, he was singled out for his "blistering" pace by former boss Mark Warburton, who said after one strong performance: "He's been very good in spells in games but today he was consistent from the first whistle to the 75th minute. I'm not sure many teams have that blistering pace. As long as he knows how to use it and that's the key for him learning the game."

Available on a free, the 27-year-old could be a very savvy signing for the Eagles as they look to continue their progress under Glasner.