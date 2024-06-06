Highlights Leeds United may need to sell up to 10 players to comply with profit and loss regulations, seeking fair prices for departures.

The club faces pressure to raise funds, exploring free transfers and loan signings amid interest in Bobby De Cordova-Reid.

Leeds could lose key attackers this summer, prompting potential interest in De Cordova-Reid as they navigate a tight budget.

Leeds United could be set to pull off an excellent piece of business this summer after they were credited with an interest in a Premier League player.

Leeds preparing for another year in the Championship

After Daniel Farke's side failed to secure promotion out of the Championship, it could well be a low-key summer on the incomings front, at least to begin with.

The club are under pressure to raise funds in a bid to remain compliant with profit and loss regulations, with The Daily Mail claiming that the Yorkshire side "will have to raise close to £100million in player sales" to do so.

The likes of Crysencio Summerville, Archie Gray and Wilfried Gnonto have all been linked with moves away as a result, though Leeds are hoping to fetch fair prices for any player they do ultimately part ways with.

The report adds that "up to 10 could go and would only be replaced by free transfers and loan signings", with Luke Ayling having already confirmed his departure and several fringe players also on the verge of leaving.

Leeds have been exploring their options too, with links to signing Alfie Gilchrist on loan from Chelsea as well as a potential free transfer for Daniel Jebbison and a low-cost move for Ao Tanaka.

Now, they have been tipped to join the race for another free agent as the 49ers Enterprises look to hand Farke a squad capable of competing for promotion once more.

Fulham man in Leeds' sights

That comes in the form of forward Bobby De Cordova-Reid, who is out of contract at Fulham this summer. The Jamaican utility player's £35,000 per week deal is set to expire on July 1st, and though the Cottagers have tried to keep him at the club it has been reported that talks "stalled", leaving the 31-year-old "set to leave the club on a free transfer".

De Cordova-Reid enjoyed his strongest Premier League season to date, grabbing six goals for Marco Silva's side as well as registering two assists, and has played across the frontline and also as a wing-back. He is also a favourite of his managers, with Scott Parker dubbing him immense back in 2021 during his time as Cottagers boss.

“Bobby’s been immense. He’s been fantastic really,” Parker said.

“Everything you see with Bobby on the football pitch and the way he conducts himself on it and around it is nothing short of superb really, an unbelievable professional and he deserves to be where he is."

De Cordova-Reid offers a wealth of experience, having made over 100 Premier League appearances as well as turning out on 22 occasions for Jamaica.

De Cordova-Reid's Premier League seasons 2018/19 2020/21 2022-23 2023-24 Appearances 27 33 36 33 Goals 5 5 4 6 Assists 2 2 1 2

And TEAMtalk have credited Leeds with a potential interest as they look set to lose their fair share of attackers this summer. Jaidon Anthony's loan from Bournemouth has finished, while Jack Harrison seems likely to depart the club after spending the season on loan with Everton, who are another side reportedly keen on De Cordova-Reid.

Meanwhile, aforementioned duo Summerville and Gnonto could also leave Elland Road this summer amid widespread interest and would need replacing among Farke's ranks. With money tight, cut-price moves for Jebbison and De Cordova-Reid could be ones to watch.