Crystal Palace’s Dougie Freedman is leading their transfer pursuit of a £20 million+ “special” talent, according to a new report.

The South Londoners made a very slow start to this Premier League season, but they will hope a win against Tottenham Hotspur followed by a 2-2 draw with Wolves can springboard their campaign under Oliver Glasner.

Crystal Palace injury news

As Palace have turned a corner in results, they have now suffered several injury blows that they will hope doesn’t affect them on the pitch. Glasner confirmed last week that they had lost Eberechi Eze, Adam Wharton, and Jefferson Lerma to injuries. He stated that all three are going to be out until after the November international break, but the injury crisis doesn’t stop there, as now striker Eddie Nketiah has suffered an injury blow.

It has been reported that Nketiah has picked up a hamstring injury and is a major doubt for their game against Fulham on Saturday. The report adds that it is unclear how long the forward is going to be out for, with him not training so far this week. This is another bitter blow to Glasner, as he is now missing two of his attacking players, Eze and Nketiah, and Palace haven’t been a free-scoring side at all this season.

The Palace boss will hope that at the very least these players are back and available after the international break. But as the injuries mount up, the Eagles now have their eye on reinforcing with a young talent who could be a welcome arrival come January.

Freedman leading transfer pursuit of Chris Rigg

According to The Sun, Crystal Palace are plotting a move for Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg. The 17-year-old is a product of the Black Cats academy and has become a key part of the first team since breaking through in the 2023/24 Championship season.

Rigg, who has been dubbed a “special” talent by Sunderland fan and presenter Dougie Critchley, has scored three goals in 13 Championship games this season, as he’s been an important player under Regis Le Bris.

Palace have watched Rigg live in action a few times this season, and he has left the Palace hierarchy impressed, so much so that sporting director Freedman is “convinced” he will prove good enough in the Premier League. A move in January has not been ruled out, in a repeat of the move for Adam Wharton from Blackburn Rovers last winter.

Chris Rigg's Sunderland stats Apps 39 Minutes played 1,981 Goals 6 Assists 0

Rigg signed a new contract at the Stadium of Light in the summer, with that deal running until 2027, so they will look to resist any offers in January. However, Palace could make an offer of £20 million plus, according to this report, and that could tempt the Black Cats into selling, despite his importance to the team.