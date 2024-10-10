In dire need of reinforcements following such a disappointing start to the season, Dougie Freedman is now reportedly plotting a move to sign an attacking addition for Crystal Palace.

Crystal Palace transfer news

Those at Selhurst Park had a mixed summer transfer window. Whilst they managed to welcome the likes of Eddie Nketiah and Maxence Lacroix, they were only able to fund those deals after both Michael Olise and Joachim Andersen swapped South London for Bayern Munich and Fulham respectively.

And so far, Oliver Glasner's side have felt that impact in full, having failed to win once in their opening seven Premier League games.

Their latest defeat came at the hands of league-leaders Liverpool, who battled past the Eagles to win 1-0 and pile the pressure on winless Palace and manager Glasner.

Sitting on just three points and inside the relegation zone, it's certainly not been the opening that the former Eintracht Frankfurt boss would have wanted after such an excellent start to his tenure in the second-half of last season. But things could yet change with the help of the transfer window in 2025.

According to GiveMeSport, sporting director Dougie Freedman is now plotting a move to sign Dario Osorio from Midtjylland after Crystal Palace officials were impressed by the Chilean right-winger.

That said, the South London side aren't the only ones interested, with both Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United reportedly eyeing moves for the 20-year-old who has earned comparisons with Angel Di Maria.

In a move that could replace Olise once and for all, Palace would be making quite the statement by also beating both Spurs and Manchester United to Osorio's signature. A man in-demand, Osorio will be one to watch when 2025 arrives.

"Great" Osorio could finally replace Olise

Whilst Ismaila Sarr was supposed to take up the responsibility of replacing Olise's quality, it remains to be seen whether the former Watford star will rediscover his best form at Selhurst Park, leaving the door ajar for Osorio. So far this season, the young winger has only shown glimpses of what he's capable of, with three goals and one assist in 16 appearances, but last season's numbers highlighted what he's capable of at his best.

With nine goals and two assists in 16 appearances last season, Osorio attracted plenty of interest which has only continued into the current campaign. So much so that Midtjylland chief Ove Pederson was forced to speak about the interest, saying via TeamTalk in the summer: “You will understand that we cannot comment on possible offers for our players.

"We cannot advance anything. Simply put, this is not the way we work. I can only tell you that Dario Osorio is a great player and has had a great season.”

Battling some of the Premier League's top sides, Crystal Palace will be desperate to win the race to sign Osorio and perhaps finally find their replacement for Olise when 2025 arrives.