It wasn't so long ago that Newcastle United were struggling to survive in the Premier League, but ever since their takeover by the Saudi Investment Fund the Magpies have been flying up the Premier League ranks, resulting in Champions League qualification last season. Eddie Howe's side have impressed at times throughout the current campaign too, with their standout moment being a 4-1 thrashing of Paris Saint-Germain at St James' Park.

If some thought that result was a blip, then Newcastle's valiant 1-1 draw against the French champions quickly put an end to that belief, even if French newspaper L'Equipe delivered a rather harsh verdict on the Magpies' performance.

Newcastle vs PSG player ratings

Newcastle found themselves on the verge of what would have been a famous three points at the Parc des Princes before Kylian Mbappe equalised in the 98th minute with an incredibly controversial penalty awarded for Tino Livramento's handball.

The Magpies now face the prospect of a Champions League exit into the Europa League or out of Europe entirely in what will frustrate Howe, given how well his depleted side played. They sit third in Group E, level on points with Milan and two points adrift of PSG with one game left to play.

Despite how tight the game was, L'Equipe were not quick to praise Newcastle players. Instead, they delivered some fairly harsh ratings, handing 17-year-old Lewis Miley the lowest in the team with a four out of ten.

Meanwhile, Miguel Almiron, who very nearly had an early assist to his name and worked tirelessly all evening, was given a six, as was Tripper, who kept Mbappe quiet aside from his penalty, even forcing him to switch flanks late on in search of more space. Livramento was hit with a rating as low as five, despite often acting as Newcastle's driving force down the left-hand side and defending valiantly.

L'Equipe harsh on Newcastle players

Travelling to a side of PSG's stature is never an easy task. Taking the lead at the home of the French champions, meanwhile, before only being pegged back in the dying minutes by a controversial penalty call, seems an impossible task. Yet, Newcastle did just that, all whilst enduring their fair share of injury problems in the build-up. If anyone deserved credit, it was the Magpies.

Miley, at just 17-years-old, was particularly hard done by, given that he performed exceptionally in the circumstances. Almiron, meanwhile, would have come away with a memorable goal involvement if Alexander Isak had tucked away from close range at the first time of asking. From Howe's perspective though, what the media in France, or anywhere for that matter, say about his side won't replace his pride in his team.

Speaking after the game, Howe delivered his verdict on the controversial penalty call, saying via ITV: "It wasn’t the right decision in my opinion. There are so many things to take into account at that moment, the speed first. It was a ricochet that when it is slowed down, looks completely different to the live event.

“The ball hits his chest first, comes up and hits his hand. But his hand is not in an unnatural position, they [his hands] are down by his side, but he is in a running motion. I feel it is a poor decision and it’s hugely frustrating for us as you know how little time there is left in the game. There is nothing we can do about it now.”