Everton are said to be one of the clubs interested in completing the signing of a former Ligue 1 player turned free agent, according to a fresh claim from the French media.

The Blues have endured a disastrous start to the new Premier League season, losing all three matches, including their shocking late 3-2 defeat at home to Bournemouth last time around.

Next up for Sean Dyche's Everton side is a tough-looking trip to Aston Villa on Saturday, and it looks as though they may have to make do without Seamus Coleman for the game. The right-back went off injured in the Republic of Ireland's 2-0 defeat to England in the UEFA Nations League over the weekend, and is now facing a race against time to be available for the trip to Villa Park.

Such has been the nature of the Blues' form this season, it is only natural that pressure is growing on Dyche, and potential successors are already emerging. Graham Potter is one such name that has been mentioned, with the Englishman still out of work after an unsuccessful time in charge of Chelsea.

On the transfer front, Everton are now unable to bring in players who are tied down to a club, but it looks as though they could look to make a move for a free agent.

Everton make enquiry for 27 y/o free agent

According to a new report from French outlet Jeunes Footeux, Everton have made an approach for Yusuf Yazici, who is currently a free agent after departing Lille at the end of last season. The 27-year-old spent five years at the Ligue 1 club, but was also loaned out a number of times, spending spells at the likes of CSKA Moscow and Trabzonspor.

Leicester City are also noted as possible suitors for Yazici, as they look to bolster their own options, with the Turk primarily an attacking midfielder, and it is the Foxes who are in pole position despite both the Toffees and Bournemouth making enquiries.

It has also been claimed that Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign the former Lille man, with a host of clubs in the mix to secure his services.

Everton are in need of depth as this season goes on, as highlighted by the lack of quality on show in their opening three matches, and Yazici could be an ideal versatile addition to Dyche's squad. He has been capped 45 times by Turkey, which says a lot about his ability as an international footballer, and he has also scored three goals for his country.

Given the free aspect of the transfer, there wouldn't be too much financial risk involved when it comes to the Blues signing Yazici, so if he did come in and struggled to hit the ground running, it would be no disaster. On the flip side, he could be an inspired addition, giving the Merseysiders the extra class needed to ensure they avoid yet another relegation battle.