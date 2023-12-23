Rangers are interested in signing an "amazing" attacking player who they have been linked with recently, but they face stiff competition from another club.

Rangers transfer news

The Gers are enjoying life under Philippe Clement this season, getting back on track in the Scottish Premiership title race after the sacking of Michael Beale and winning the Viaplay Cup earlier this month.

However, this is a Rangers squad that could do with reinforcements during the January transfer window in order to give the manager more quality options at his disposal between now and the end of the season.

In recent days, the Scottish giants have been linked with a move for Wolves striker Fabio Silva, who has struggled to convince in the Premier League over the last few years. Glasgow rivals Celtic are also believed to be keen on acquiring his services, though.

Meanwhile, Rangers have also been backed to make a move for Bournemouth goalkeeper Will Dennis, seeing him as a good option between the sticks.

But it is Silva who appears to be at the top of the Gers' winter wishlist at the moment, with another update emerging regarding their pursuit of him.

Rangers want Fabio Silva

According to a fresh transfer update from TEAMtalk, Rangers remain interested in signing Wolves attacker Silva on loan in January, with Celtic also keen.

"Scottish giants Rangers and Celtic are both interested in signing Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Fabio Silva on loan in the January transfer window.

"Silva spent last season on loan away from Wolves, at Anderlecht and PSV respectively. The centre-forward initially struggled at Anderlecht but went on to register 11 goals and four assists in 32 games for the Belgian outfit.

"On Thursday, reports in Portugal stated that Silva could be on the move again in January. Sources have now confirmed to TEAMtalk that that is the case, as both Rangers and Celtic have emerged as genuine contenders to sign him on loan."

Granted, Silva's struggles in a Wolves shirt may not be ideal in terms of Rangers supporters getting excited about the move happening, but he is someone who could thrive in the Scottish Premiership given his glimpses of class shown on the continent and a potential run of games in the side.

Still only 21 years of age, the Portuguese could relish a fresh challenge, too, and Wanderers manager Gary O'Neil spoke highly of him last month, saying:

“He’s been really willing in the last few weeks. He’s worked harder than he was at the start of the season, he’s really trying to force his way in."

Fabio Silva's international stats Caps Goals Portugal Under-21s 19 10 Portugal Under-19s 5 3 Portugal Under-17s 19 5 Portugal Under-16s 8 6 Portugal Under-15s 5 5

Silva was also praised by ex-PSV manager Ruud van Nistelrooy, who labelled his input to the team as "great" and "amazing".

For all his issues at Wolves, he has still scored 10 goals in 19 caps for Portugal's Under-21s, which says a lot about his pedigree coming through as a young player. Age is still very much on his side, too, and the Gers should take a punt on him on loan.