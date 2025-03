Everton and The Friedkin Group are reportedly looking at signing a Premier League player for free ahead of David Moyes’ first full season back in charge.

Everton transfer rumours ahead of Bramley-Moore Dock move

The Toffees have pulled clear of the relegation zone following Moyes’ appointment back in January. The Scot signed a two-and-a-half-year back in Merseyside and will be the man tasked with leading the club at the new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium in 2025/26.