Everton may have picked up their first point of the Premier League season during the weekend draw against Leicester City, but the pressure is certainly building on Sean Dyche.

With it being the final season at Goodison Park, the supporters would have been expecting a chance of reaching the top half of the table, rather than yet another relegation scrap.

While they were better against the Foxes, Dyche must start to pick up wins in the top flight sooner rather than later, no doubt about that.

With a new ownership group on the way in the form of The Friedkin Group (TFG), they may well be considering a potential replacement for the former Burnley manager. Now, it looks as though an Englishman currently out of work seems to be keen on the job…

Former Chelsea boss keen on Everton

According to Football Insider, Graham Potter is reportedly ‘very interested’ in taking the Everton job if it becomes available in the next few weeks.

The 49-year-old has been out of management since being sacked by Chelsea towards the end of the 2022/23 campaign, despite only taking charge of the Blues a few months prior.

Everton's previous permanent managers pre-Dyche Manager Games in charge Frank Lampard 44 Rafa Benitez 22 Carlo Ancelotti 67 Marco Silva 60 Sam Allardyce 26 Via Transfermarkt

It is clear he is waiting for the right opportunity before jumping back into the game, but Everton could be an excellent project for Potter to get stuck into.

Could it finally be time for the former Brighton and Hove Albion boss to return to the dugout?

Graham Potter’s managerial statistics

David Moyes has been linked with a move to Merseyside, 11 years after he departed the club to take over Manchester United.

While Moyes enjoyed an excellent spell with West Ham United, he is certainly approaching the end of his managerial career, which makes the more attacking-minded Potter a much better appointment.

The Englishman made his name at Swedish side Ostersunds, taking them from the lower leagues into the top flight and Europe, winning the Swedish Cup too.

It was his time at Brighton that Potter established himself as one of the brightest young managers on the continent. He built the foundations for the club to become one of the most difficult to beat teams in the division, leading them to a top-half finish during the 2021/22 campaign.

Potter was hailed by journalist Sam Morton following the sales of Marc Cucurella and Yves Bissouma, saying: "It was a shame to see Cucurella and Bissouma leave Brighton but Graham Potter is the only irreplaceable asset at the club, you feel. The man is a genius."

Although Roberto De Zerbi took the club into Europe, Potter’s influence at the club allowed the Italian to continue the progress made by the 49-year-old.

Moyes may be the nostalgic choice, returning to a club in which he took from the doldrums to European qualification and an FA Cup final. But given the choice, surely the supporters would rather Potter be the man chosen to replace Dyche.

The next few weeks could be very interesting indeed.