Everton have an opportunity to make further headway in the Premier League before the October international break, welcoming Newcastle United to Goodison Park after claiming their first victory of the campaign.

Dwight McNeil's brace saw off Crystal Palace last Saturday after Sean Dyche's side had fallen behind, but the thriving ace's performances this season, impressive as they have been, make a comment on the struggles of the rest of Everton's strikeforce.

More impetus is needed if Everton, who are to be purchased by The Friedkin Group, are to stave off the threat of relegation and advance to a more promising position in the years to come.

Plans are already being drawn up to bolster the frontline.

Everton eyeing January transfer

Friedkin will want to hit the ground running at Everton, and if everything's in order when the January transfer window swings open its shutters, several deals may be pursued.

One such bid could be for Newcastle United's Miguel Almiron, with the winger surplus to requirements at St. James' Park and attracting attention from outfits overseas, namely in the Saudi Pro League and MLS.

Everton are also in the equation. According to TEAMtalk, Almiron was close to leaving Newcastle this summer and is indeed expected to depart in January. The Toffees were among the admirers, and could now grasp the opportunity to sign the 30-year-old, who would add some depth and experience to Dyche's frontline.

Why Miguel Almiron could succeed at Everton

Admittedly, Almiron has not been in his finest form over the past year, having scored just three goals from 33 matches in the Premier League last season and consequently fallen down the pecking order at Newcastle.

Almiron is a player who ebbs and flows in accord with his confidence and the standing he holds in his squad. He's not quite fallen by the wayside at Newcastle but there's little doubt that he's suffering as a by-product of his fringe role under Eddie Howe's wing. At Everton, he could find that new lease of life and return to prominence.

The right-sided forward scored ten goals in nine matches during Newcastle's remarkable 2022/23 season, qualifying for the Champions League ahead of the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea, and he was even hailed for his "magnificent" efforts by Toon reporter Craig Hope.

Almiron: Newcastle (PL) Stats by Season Season Apps (starts) Goals Assists 24/25 2 (0) 0 0 23/24 33 (23) 3 1 22/23 34 (29) 11 2 21/22 30 (19) 1 0 20/21 34 (28) 4 1 19/20 36 (35) 4 2 18/19 10 (9) 0 0 Stats via Transfermarkt

It's true that he's struggling this season, but then Almiron has scarcely played for the Magpies as Howe entrusts Jacob Murphy and Anthony Gordon (as a makeshift right winger) with more important roles.

But, impressively, he's maintained some impressive underlying metrics even if his shooting boots have somewhat deserted him. As per FBref, Almiron ranks among the top 11% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for pass completion, the top 6% for tackles and the top 13% for blocks per 90.

Everton, should they persist with the under-fire Dyche, could make good use of such combative elements. It's no secret that the gruff-talking manager employs defence-heavy tactics, and with such sharp ball-playing quality too, Almiron could make a real impression, slotting right into the starting line-up and building the confidence needed to restore a modicum of his bygone clinical quality.

One thing's for certain, he'd offer more than Jesper Lindstrom is at the moment.

How Miguel Almiron compares to Jesper Lindstrom

Dyche knew that his team needed offensive reinforcements and thus moved accordingly. Lindstrom was among the additions, signing on a one-year loan deal with the option to make the move permanent at the culmination of the season.

It's been an inauspicious start to life on Merseyside for the Denmark international, who is desperately seeking to put last year's failed attempt in Serie A with Napoli behind him.

The 24-year-old has started four matches across all competitions for Everton, starting twice in the Premier League and twice again in the Carabao Cup.

The Liverpool Echo's Chris Beesley thought he was the worst starting player on the pitch during the recent win over Palace, branding him with a 5/10 match rating and writing: 'Offered a threat with his pace and deliveries, including from corner-kicks, but it would have been nice to see him taking the game to the opposition more often and a moment shortly before the interval when he gave up possession cheaply summed up his frustrating afternoon as he was hooked at the interval.'

Despite failing to score for the Blues, Lindstrom has already missed three big chances, as per Sofascore, while creating just one big chance in the top flight, completing 14% of his dribbles and winning only 42% of his ground duels.

The combativeness that Dyche so craves is not on offer. He needs to make significant improvements if he is to cement a starting berth going forward, and failure to convince his 53-year-old boss over the coming months will likely see a bid for a player such as Almiron become considerably more probable.

Almiron would offer something of a complete approach, to be sure, and undoubtedly has more experience to call upon, as well as a desire to remain away from the MLS and Saudi Pro League and instead enjoy more success in a top league like the Premier League.

He's been hailed as a "unique footballer" by Howe in the past and must be signed this winter. Newcastle are willing to cash in and thus he'd be available on a cut-price deal. It might not be the most grandiose of moves, but it could be shrewd and successful to help shift a turning point.