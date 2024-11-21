Everton have spent a lot of money on strikers in recent years and prospective new owners The Friedkin Group could be about to do the same.

Portuguese forward Beto, whom the Toffees paid Udinese nearly £26 million for in the summer of 2023, has scored just six goals in 46 games since his arrival from Italy. Moise Kean, who arrived at Goodison Park from Juventus for a fee of £25 million from Juventus, managed just four goals in 39 games before being sold back to the Old Lady. The less said about Cenk Tosun, the better.

Only the transfers of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison have been what you would call successes. However, one is perpetually injured and has arguably lost his golden touch, while the other is now plying his trade with a Premier League rival.

Having only scored 10 Premier League goals this term, the need for Everton to find a prolific goalscorer is now bigger than ever. Don't, and Sean Dyche's side could very well find themselves in the Championship next season.

Brobbey wanted at Everton

According to a report from Spain, the man the Friedkin Group are eyeing up is Ajax's Brian Brobbey. The Dutchman was Ajax's outstanding player last term, scoring 22 goals and providing 12 assists in all competitions, but he's failed to replicate that form this season.

Brobbey has failed to score in 10 Eredivisie games this year, while he's netted just two in seven games across Ajax's other competitions.

Brian Brobbey Career Stats Club Season Games Goals Assists Ajax 2020/21 19 6 2 RB Leipzig 2021/22 14 0 3 Ajax (loan) 2021/22 13 7 1 Ajax 2022/23 44 14 4 Ajax 2023/24 43 22 12 Ajax 2024/24 17 2 5

His poor form, however, hasn't worried the Toffees and their owners The Friedkin Group, who, according to Spanish reports, are willing to pay in excess of £40 million to bring Brobbey to Goodison Park.

The Spanish publication claim that Everton have faith that Brobbey, 22, could rediscover his best form on Merseyside and see the young striker as a long-term bet who could go on to establish himself as one of the Premier League's top forwards.

Brobbey names dream transfer destinations

While Everton may want Brobbey, Goodison Park is not where he may envisage himself playing next. In an interview with HELDEN Magazine in the summer, the Netherlands international was asked where he dreams about playing next should he one day leave Ajax again.

He replied, per Goal: “Real Madrid, Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham, those are nice clubs. But, if I stay at Ajax, that is certainly not a punishment.”

Prior to that interview, Brobbey revealed to De Telegraaf that he had almost joined United in 2022. “Erik ten Hag called me and said that at United, my agent would get millions of euros and I could earn a multiple of my Ajax salary," Brobbey, who at the time was still an RB Leipzig player, said, relayed by Football 365. "But our decision was clear: we wanted to go [back] to Ajax."

Ten Hag handed Brobbey his Ajax debut in October 2020. Brobbey added: “Manchester United wanted to have me, but I insisted on returning to Ajax. To make that possible, my agent Jose Fortes Rodriguez even waived a hefty percentage of the sell-on clause.”