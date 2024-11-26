A "special" manager is being eyed to replace Sean Dyche at Everton when Dan Friedkin’s takeover of the Merseyside club is completed, according to reports.

Dyche job in the balance at Everton

Everton are currently having a season to forget. After 12 games, the Toffees are 15th in the Premier League, just two points above the drop zone, having won just two games. Back in September, they were also booted out of the EFL Cup at the hands of the top flight's bottom club Southampton.

As a result of their poor start, Dyche is now under serious pressure and, according to GiveMeSport, a managerial change under the club's prospective new ownership is inevitable. Reports elsewhere have claimed that Friedkin wants to move away from Dyche's current style of football at Everton.

The Friedkin Group reached an agreement to buy a majority stake in Everton back in September. According to TEAMtalk, the deal is expected to be finalised before the end of the year.

Everton and Friedkin eyeing Moyes

According to reliable journalist Alan Nixon, former Everton and West Ham United boss David Moyes will be a target for the Toffees once Dan Friedkin’s takeover is completed.

Nixon claims that the Scotsman is said to be favoured by some members of the Friedkin group because of his prior experience at Goodison Park, as well as his track record of keeping clubs in the Premier League. The 61-year-old, who is currently without a club, is open to returning to Everton, says GMS.

Moyes spent 11 years at Everton between 2002 and 2013, guiding the club to four top-six finishes. After leaving Merseyside, he had spells at Manchester United, Real Sociedad, and, most recently, West Ham United, where he oversaw the club's most successful period in Premier League history and won the Europa Conference League in 2023.

Having taken charge of 697 top-flight games, Moyes is the third-most experienced manager in Premier League history, behind only Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger. 17 of those 697 games have been against Everton, of which Moyes has won six, drawn one, and lost the other 10.

Described as "special" by Jamie Carragher, Moyes left the Hammers at the end of the 2023 season after four-and-a-half years in charge at London Stadium.

Upon his departure, West Ham's joint-Chairman David Sullivan said: “David has been responsible for a period of great progress and success in our history, and we are extremely grateful for all of his hard work, commitment and dedication to the role."

“David has been an absolute professional to work with and he will leave with our greatest respect and good wishes – he deserves to be held in the highest esteem for the service he has given to West Ham United, and we wish him every success in the future.

Speaking shortly after his departure was announced, Moyes revealed that he doesn't plan on calling it time on his managerial career just yet.

"Do I want to stay in management? 'Yes' would be the answer to that."