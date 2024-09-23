The Friedkin Group have reportedly held internal talks over the appointment of an "unbelievable" manager to replace Sean Dyche at Everton if they complete their takeover in the coming days and weeks.

Everton manager latest

Last Saturday's 1-1 draw away to Leicester City has done little to quieten the rumours surrounding Dyche's future, following such a poor start to the season in the Premier League. The Blues have accumulated just one point from five matches, with a fourth relegation battle in a row increasingly looking on the cards.

Unsurprisingly, some names have been thrown into the hat when it comes to possible replacements for the Englishman, with a David Moyes reunion mooted in one report. The Scot spent 11 years at Goodison Park between 2002 and 2013 and could be a popular appointment among a chunk of the fanbase, given his history.

He was most recently in charge of West Ham, departing at the end of last season, and his knowledge of the Blues could make him a strong choice to come in and stave off the threat of relegation, taking the club into a new era at their Bramley Moore Dock stadium.

Moyes isn't the only figure being linked with the potentially soon-to-be-vacant manager's role at Everton, however, with ex-Borussia Dortmund boss also Edin Terzic backed to come in. He guided the Bundesliga giants into last season's Champions League final against Real Madrid, losing 2-0 at Wembley.

Friedkin Group keen on "unbelievable" manager

Now, Give Me Sport report that Everton are interested in making Gareth Southgate their next manager, should they become the club's new owners and decide to sack Dyche. On X, the reliable Paul Joyce has claimed that an agreement is in place to buy Farhad Moshiri's 94.1% stake in the Blues, and the update on Southgate says Dan Friedkin has spoken internally about hiring Southgate once a deal goes through.

Southgate left his role in charge of the England after Euro 2024, feeling he had taken the team as far as he could, following their 2-1 defeat to Spain in the final. He could be a divisive appointment at Everton, with the 54-year-old gaining plenty of admirers with England but also having a lot of detractors at the same time.

To some, he did a fantastic job in charge of the national team, guiding them to two major finals, but to others, he was a defence-minded manager who didn't get the best out of the most talented group of English players in years. For that reason, Southgate would be a risk, especially as his only managerial experience at club level came at Middlesbrough between 2006 and 2009, during which time he suffered relegation from the Premier League to the Championship.

That being said, his record for England does speak for itself - only Sir Alf Ramsey had got them into a major final in the country's history before him, but he did it twice - while Jude Bellingham has said of him: "It was a privilege being lead by someone who is so dedicated and passionate, not only is Gareth easily one of the best coaches in the history of the national team but also an unbelievable human being."

Southgate has arguably done enough at international level to show that he deserves another crack at the Premier League, so despite the risk element, Friedkin should be trusted to go with his gut if his takeover goes through.