The January transfer window may be over for another season, but an intriguing new report has outlined the efforts Everton made on deadline day and how they were foiled in their attempts.

Everton shining under Moyes

The Blues are in far more positive spirits than they were with Sean Dyche in charge, with David Moyes making an immediate impact since returning for his second spell as manager at Goodison Park.

Everton are now nine points clear of the Premier League relegation zone, and have a game in hand on 18th-place Leicester City, so it looks as though they will once again beat the drop. A home FA Cup tie with Bournemouth awaits on Saturday afternoon, before a massive Merseyside derby showdown with Liverpool next Wednesday evening.

In the January window, the Blues completed the signing of Flamengo midfielder Carlos Alcaraz, bringing him on a temporary basis until the end of the season. They have the option of signing him permanently in the summer, too, should he catch the eye in the coming months.

There were players who Everton reportedly failed to snap up on deadline day earlier this week, however, with West Brom midfielder Tom Fellows reportedly an example of that. Instead, he stayed put with the Baggies, but interest could return for him at the end of the current campaign.

Everton's deadline day could have been so much busier

According to a fresh claim from Football Insider, Everton "had four players lined up and ready to sign on transfer deadline day", with The Friedkin Group going big.

Their attempts to bring in new signings were "heavily restricted by profit and sustainability constraints which limited the deals they were able to do" though, putting paid to the Blues bringing in a host of new faces.

While Everton only ultimately signed Alcaraz at the end of the window, it is encouraging to see the club's owners seemingly backing Moyes in the transfer market. Adhering to financial rules is clearly a must, in order to avoid the same punishment the Blues have received in the past, but this suggests that the funds are there for the Merseysiders to add significantly to the squad moving forward.

Moyes himself has discussed the financial situation: "I think we’ve still got a little bit of work to do with the financial situation, but in the main, I think once we get to the summer, we should be in a good place. Getting to the summer is the bit we need to do now."

This feels like a key moment in Everton's history, with the club going through such a torrid time in recent years, whether that be because of several relegation battles, issues with Farhad Moshiri, finances or disappointing managers.

With Moyes bringing stability back to the club, however, and a move to a new stadium happening in the summer, there is a reason for supporters to be feeling far more optimistic. A number of new signings will only add to that positivity.