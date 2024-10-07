Everton could do with bolstering their squad in the January transfer window, and it looks as though The Friedkin Group have an exciting plan in place.

Friedkin looking to make his mark

A potentially successful new era beckons for the Blues, with Dan Friedkin and Co agreeing to buy Farhad Moshiri's 94.1% stake in the club, in a move that has gone down extremely well with supporters.

Protests have been staged against the current ownership in the past, so this change is badly needed, and will hopefully make Everton more of a financial force, ensuring that relegation from the Premier League is avoided and the Merseysiders are in a healthy position when they head to their new Bramley Moore Dock home.

Friedkin will be closely eyeing the performance of Sean Dyche as manager, as he weighs up whether the Englishman is the right man to take Everton forward or not. The 53-year-old has had a better week or so, winning and then drawing at home to Crystal Palace and Newcastle United respectively, but he is still arguably under threat of losing his job.

David Moyes is reportedly keen on returning to Goodison Park if there is a change of manager, but it remains to be seen what will happen, with results after the international break set to be key. In terms of new signings on the pitch, an exciting update has now emerged.

Everton planning big January of transfers

According to a new report from Football Insider, Everton are planning a big January in the transfer market, looking to bring in three new players. The update claims that the Blues have a "three-man" plan in place, adding that "the new ownership will try to make funds available for Sean Dyche in the upcoming transfer window".

Full-back is seen as a "priority" area, but a winger and striker are also being looked at by The Friedkin Group, and the hope is that they can bring in all three if the new owners can figure out their way around the PSR troubles the Toffees have faced in the last 18 months.

Everton supporters will be understandably buoyed by this update, with it acting as further proof that Friedkin plans on backing the club when it comes to transfers. This is still a Blues squad lacking the quality and depth to be more of a force in the Premier League, as highlighted by three relegation battles in a row, and they need to be in a position where there are far more top-quality options at the manager's disposal.

Financial fair play will clearly be a potential factor, but if Everton were able to bring in a full-back, winger and striker in January, it could transform their season, particularly in terms of the added firepower in the final third. The early signs are certainly promising with The Friedkin Group, and Blues supporters deserve good owners after some grim times under Moshiri.