As the Friedkin Group continue to contemplate Sean Dyche's Everton future, they've reportedly held internal discussions about hiring a manager who has won all there is to win in English football.

Friedkin could ruthlessly replace Dyche

Finally set to emerge out of the storm that is Everton's ownership problem, Dyche could now find his job at risk in ruthless fashion. The Toffees have endured a dire start to the campaign, picking up the habit of dropping points from two-goal leads, but at least eased some pressure on themselves by defeating Crystal Palace for their first Premier League victory of the campaign last time out.

That victory has done no harm for Dyche, but the pressure is still on amid reports that the Friedkin Group want to appoint the likes of Gareth Southgate or former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri.

The Italian has even reportedly identified Piotr Zielinski as a player he would bring to Goodison Park, should the new owners turn his way in the coming months. If it's not Sarri, meanwhile, then the Premier League may just get the return of one of its biggest pantomime villains.

According to Football Insider, the Friedkin Group have held internal discussions about appointing Jose Mourinho, despite the former Manchester United manager's current role at Fenerbahce. Reports indicate that the so-called special one cannot be ruled out in what would be a sensational move from those at Goodison Park.

Dan Friedkin, of course, knows Mourinho well from their time together at AS Roma in a spell that saw the Italian side win the Europa Conference League. Now, they could be set to reunite and hand him what could be one last chance to leave an added mark on English football.

"Great" Mourinho would be blockbuster appointment

If Friedkin wants to steal the headlines, then appointing Mourinho is certainly the way to do it. Everywhere the manager goes, people watch, whether it's Tottenham Hotspur, Fenerbahce or Roma. Now, as Everton prepare for the start of a new era at the new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium, they could start fresh on the pitch with what would be a blockbuster arrival.

There would be questions over whether Mourinho can still perform wonders in England's top flight, but after he worked his magic to welcome European gold during his time in Rome, Everton's bet would at least be one to watch.

Earning high praise as a result of that Europa Conference League win, Mourinho earned the respect of Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti, who told Radio Serie A, via Goal: "He’s been successful even if the Giallorossi are not considered among the best teams. It’s not surprising because Mourinho is an honest person and a great coach, so he built an amazing connection with the fans, which is positive."

With the exception of Spurs, and Fenerbahce as things stand, Mourinho has won silverware at every club he's managed in what must surely be a selling point for Friedkin to chase his signature.