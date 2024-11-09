Looking to land the first signing of their Everton reign, The Friedkin Group are now reportedly plotting a move to welcome an in-demand defender ahead of Premier League rivals in 2025.

Everton transfer news

Whilst defeat against fellow relegation candidates Southampton brought them crashing back down to the reality of a relegation scrap, Everton have proved in recent weeks that they should have enough to avoid the drop, earning victories over Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town as well as a point apiece against Newcastle United and Fulham.

Currently sat outside of the relegation zone, those at Goodison Park will be desperate to continue that run upon the arrival of new owners with new investment in January.

When Dan Friedkin and Co do arrive, he could hand Everton an instant boost on the transfer front with links to the likes of Tariq Lamptey and even Jonathan David recently emerging.

David would be a particular statement, though unlikely given his desire to play European football. Lamptey, on the other hand, represents a realistic deal amid his struggles at Brighton & Hove Albion. But he's not the only defender on the Tofees' supposed list.

According to Graeme Bailey for The Boot Room, Friedkin are now plotting a move to sign Bright Osayi-Samuel upon the expiry of his current Fenerbahce deal at the end of the season. Jose Mourinho is reportedly keen to keep hold of the right-back but may be left with no choice but to bid farewell.

Everton will have to move quickly, however, with Aston Villa and Crystal Palace also set to chase the former Queens Park Rangers man in 2025. Given that Seamus Coleman is now 36 years old and coming to the end of an iconic Everton spell, the Toffees would be wise to welcome Osayi-Samuel back to English football.

"Outstanding" Osayi-Samuel can replace Coleman

Out with the old and in with the new, Osayi-Samuel would instantly replace Coleman in what would be the ultimate bargain as a free agent next summer. There's a reason why Mourinho is reportedly so keen to tie the 26-year-old down to a new contract at the peak of his powers, but the Premier League is a call that the Nigerian may not be able to deny.

Last time he was in English football was at QPR in a run that saw former manager Mark Warburton full of praise. The ex-QPR boss told reporters as relayed by the Brent & Kilburn Times after victory over Cardiff City in 2020: "I'm delighted for him and it's good for the crowd to see a player who gets them off their seats which is what you want.

"Bright came off because we've got to look after the young players. I've never been booed at 6-0 before I've got to say. These demands, you can't be playing 21st, 26th, 29th, 1st, 4th or 5th whatever it might be without injury and fatigue.

"If you lose those boys for four to six week injuries, you can't afford to do that. Today he was outstanding and deserved the applause."