Following the news that Friedkin Group have reached an agreement over the terms of their deal to buy a majority stake in Everton, reports have emerged over the first big move that they want to make.

Friedkin reach agreement to buy Everton

Whilst the deal is still subject to the approval of the Premier League, FA and Financial Conduct Authority in a position that Everton have, of course, been in before with 777 Partners, Friedkin Group look set to complete their takeover of the club. The deal will finally end the Toffees' wait for new owners and will see Farhad Moshiri step aside as Everton look to take a crucial turn away from relegation troubles and financial instability.

Releasing a statement after news, A spokesperson for The Friedkin Group told Everton's official website: "We are pleased to have reached an agreement to become custodians of this iconic football club.

"We are focused on securing the necessary approvals to complete the transaction.We look forward to providing stability to the club, and sharing our vision for its future, including the completion of the new Everton Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock."

Related Not just Ndiaye: Everton ace who lost the ball 15x showed he's undroppable Everton were so close to picking up their first three points of the Premier League season away at Leicester City.

What is good news for Everton, however, may be the opposite for Sean Dyche and his job security. Recent reports have instantly linked the likes of Gareth Southgate to the Goodison Park role, with Dan Friedkin and Co keen to make their mark from the off.

Southgate has been out of a job since leaving England at the end of Euro 2024, in which the Three Lions fell short at the last hurdle once again. Now, he could be in line for a return to club management, but he's not the only name that's been mentioned, as the new owners have apparently already made their decision on Dyche's future.

Friedkin eyes new Everton manager and fitness coach

According to Corriere dello Sport via Sport Witness, Friedkin are plotting a move to hire both Maurizio Sarri and fitness coach Daniele Tognaccini, putting their Italian connections to good use in the process. The pending new owners already own AS Roma and reportedly wanted to bring Sarri to the Serie A club after sacking Daniele De Rossi. In the end, however, they were forced to settle for Ivan Juric thanks to Sarri's previous role at rivals Lazio.

The Italian would be quite the addition at Goodison Park in a role that would be a contrast to his last Premier League position at Chelsea, in which he guided the Blues to a Europa League win.

Maurizio Sarri's Premier League record Stats (via Transfermarkt) Games 38 Wins 21 Draws 9 Losses 8

As things stand, Sarri would have a tough task ahead of him, given that Everton are without a Premier League win in their opening five games amid a developing habit of conceding two-goal margins to make matters even worse.

As those results continue to arrive, there's no doubt that the pressure will only increase on Dyche and rumours will begin to mount up over his Everton future.