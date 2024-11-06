After defeat against Southampton sent a timely reminder of just how much progress those at Goodison Park still need to make, The Friedkin Group now reportedly want to replace Dominic Calvert-Lewin by sealing an impressive first deal at Everton.

Everton transfer news

It certainly seems as though Dan Friedkin wants to shake things up at Everton when his team complete their takeover of the club. He'll at least be relieved that the Toffees turned their early season form around but a 1-0 defeat at the hands of fellow relegation candidates Southampton should have brought any dreamers crashing back down to the reality that Everton still find themselves in.

Friedkin, of course, will want to make sure that those dreamers can fantasise about more than just survival and look set to turn their attention straight to the transfer window as a result, amid links to players such as Stanis Idumbo as of late. The Sevilla gem has reportedly been watched by Everton scouts, who have been hugely impressed.

Before signing a player for the future, however, the Toffees could welcome the ultimate replacement for Calvert-Lewin. According to GiveMeSport, Friedkin Group now want to sign Jonathan David in a surprise move ahead of the likes of Newcastle United and Chelsea to replace their own soon to be out of contract star in the summer.

Like Calvert-Lewin, David is set to become a free agent at the end of his current Lille contract next year, representing a bargain deal for whoever is lucky enough to land his signature.

If it is to be Everton, then it would be quite the statement. Alas, at this moment in time, David is reportedly keen to join a club competing on the European stage which instantly leaves those at Goodison Park needing to pull a surprise to welcome the star striker.

"Strong" David would transform Everton

In the form of his career with 13 goals in his last 18 games in all competitions, including against both Real Madrid and Juventus, David would be the signing of the summer if Everton were to lure him to Merseyside. The Canada star has the quality to play for a top-six side, so it would of course have to be some offer from the Toffees, but there's no doubt that he'd transform them back into a top-half side.

The Lille forward has earned plenty of praise over the years, including from Arsenal and Premier League legend Thierry Henry, who said via HITC in 2022: "When you have a player like Jonathan David, who runs the way he does, in behind.

"His directness. Don’t ask him to come to play or assist because he has none this season. If he sees the centre-back dropping, then he will go in behind. But as soon as he sees there is a gap, he will run and he is also pretty strong too and he loves contacts.”