As The Freidkin Group continue to prepare for their arrival, the prospective new Everton owners have reportedly identified an 11-trophy manager as their new top target to replace Sean Dyche.

Whilst the Toffees remain outside of the Premier League relegation zone, it hasn't exactly been a season in which they've set the world alight once again. In fact, their 0-0 draw against Brentford last time out just about summed things up for Dyche's side in front of the Goodison Park faithful, who are desperate for more than just a team that avoids the dropzone.

Those in Merseyside will be hoping that prospective new owners The Friedkin Group will be able to finally match their ambitions to take the club back into the top half of the Premier League.

If recent rumours are anything to go by too, then that show of ambition could start with replacing Dyche in the technical area. Names such as David Moyes and even Jose Mourinho have been mentioned alongside the job, but neither of those experienced managers reportedly sit top of Friedkin's shortlist.

Instead, according to TeamTalk, The Friedkin Group now want to appoint Sergio Conceicao at Everton, who has emerged to become the new owners' top target to replace Dyche.

They'll have to put together a convincing pitch, however, given that the former Porto boss reportedly wants a guarantee of signings and he's coming off the back of such a successful spell in Portugal - winning 11 trophies whilst at Porto.

A serial winner, there's no doubt that Conceicao would be an impressive option and certainly one that matches Everton's newfound ambition, but the ball may be in his court rather than Friedkin's if they push to secure his signature when they arrive.

"Great" Conceicao would be statement appointment

The most successful manager in Porto's history on the trophy front, Everton would be making quite the statement by appointing Conceicao. however, Friedkin must also deliver a follow-up in the form of fresh faces. If the new owners want to get the best version of the former Porto boss, then handing him a side capable of matching his style would be the key to the ultimate success.

After the 50-year-old was linked with AC Milan last summer, former England boss Fabio Capello praised Conceicao via Sempremilan, saying: “He knows Serie A from his past as a footballer: he played and won here, this can certainly help him manage the pressure of the environment.

"As a coach he has done very, very well at Porto, demonstrating great tactical and attacking attention. His teams are solid and balanced, we saw it in the Champions League: when the Italians met Porto they often suffered."

The Everton job is by no means a simple role, and Dyche deserves great credit for how he's kept the Toffees afloat amid endless issues away from the pitch. But as a new era begins, Friedkin could show fresh ambition and chase Conceicao's signature.