Having followed up the good news of the Friedkin Group's pending takeover with their first Premier League win of the season against Crystal Palace, Everton could now finally have a replacement for Amadou Onana lined up.

Everton transfer news

Once again awaiting Premier League approval, Everton will have everything crossed that they've finally found new owners in Friedkin, who have plenty of experience across Europe, having taken charge of AS Roma in the Serie A.

The likely new owners released a statement via Everton's official website following the news of the sale, with a spokesperson saying: "We are pleased to have reached an agreement to become custodians of this iconic football club. We are focused on securing the necessary approvals to complete the transaction. We look forward to providing stability to the club, and sharing our vision for its future, including the completion of the new Everton Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock."

The Toffees' change in fortunes didn't stop there, either, with Sean Dyche's side following the news up with a well-fought 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace to finally get their season up and running in England's top flight.

Now, those at Goodison Park have seemingly turned their attention towards finally finding a replacement for Amadou Onana, who swapped Merseyside for Aston Villa in the summer transfer window.

According to reports in Spain, Friedkin Group now want to sign Dario Essugo from Sporting Club next summer, with the midfielder currently on loan at Las Palmas. Still just 19 years old, there's no doubt that the Portuguese gem is one for the future and a player who could sit at the base of Dyche's midfield for years to come if Everton make their move. In what could be the first arrival of the Friedkin era, Essugo is one to watch.

Why "exciting" Essugo would be an impressive coup

Dubbed "one of the most exciting DMs in Europe" by Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, Essugo has enjoyed a fine start to life at Las Palmas in La Liga and could now earn a move to the Premier League as a result. Replacing Onana would be quite the task, but the midfielder is far from his peak at 19 years old, handing him a number of years to eventually become a key man at Goodison Park.

Of course, when the summer transfer window arrives it will be interesting to see Sporting's own stance on Essugo. If he continues to perform in Spain, then the Portuguese giants may just become a tough nut to crack on the transfer front. With new money to play with, however, Everton have fresh hope in pursuit of their targets.