As the Friedkin Group look to make their mark at Everton, they reportedly want to beat Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Manchester United to sign an in-demand gem for Sean Dyche in 2025.

Everton transfer news

2025 is set to be a big year for the Toffees, moving into the new Brarmley-Moore Dock stadium and welcoming new owners to finally put an end to their long wait for change at the club. What would of course be a major boost amid such change is if they managed to push on from relegation concerns in the current campaign.

As things stand, current form suggests that they're certainly capable, having avoided defeat in their last three Premier League games, but the biggest game of that run awaits against fellow strugglers Ipswich Town. In a crucial six-pointer in the fight to survive, Dyche's side must extend their current unbeaten run to four games and, in doing so, pick up just their second victory of the season.

What's more, whilst that run continues, a move to Merseyside remains an attractive prospect for potential transfer targets as Dan Friedkin potentially splashes the cash to make quite the statement upon his arrival.

According to Ben Jacobs for GiveMeSport, Friedkin now wants to beat Manchester United and Sir Jim Ratcliffe in the race to sign Kaua Elias from Fluminense in 2025. The Brazilian side reportedly value their young striker at €30m (£25m) plus add ons in what is a hefty fee for an 18-year-old.

Nonetheless, with Manchester United and Fulham among those battling for Elias' signature, Everton will have to act with plenty of intent if they are to jump ahead of their Premier League rivals to sign a future start. With Dominic Calvert-Lewin's current contract coming to an end next summer, those at Goodison Park would certainly be wise to sign a fresh face who can lead the line for years to come.

"Fantastic" Elias is one for the future

For so long, Everton found themselves welcoming an endless amount of players destined to become transfer flops. If rumours surrounding Elias are anything to go by, however, that could be set to change when Friedkin arrives. The Brazilian is one for the future and someone who is unlikely to make an instant impact on Dyche's side, but once ready, the Toffees could have a star in the making.

Already making his mark on senior football, Elias has scored five goals and assisted one other in Fluminense's current campaign to earn the praise of South American football expert Nathan Joyes, who dubbed the forward "fantastic".

To beat Ratcliffe and Manchester United so soon after his arrival would send some statement for Friedkin, who will be desperate to transform Everton back into the club they once were rather than the relegation contenders they've become in recent years.