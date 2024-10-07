An "unbelievable" Everton player could reportedly seal a move away from the club in the January transfer window, due in part to the influence of Dan Friedkin.

Everton transfer & manager latest

The Blues continue to be linked with new additions to the squad and an update has also emerged regarding Dele Alli's situation at Goodison Park, which has been a complex one for supporters to understand. A new claim suggests that the 28-year-old will only start getting paid on a contract when he actually plays for the first team, with an agreement in place between Everton and Tottenham from the summer.

Then there's Sean Dyche's future, too, which remains a big talking point currently, even though some of the pressure on him has eased after taking four points from the last two Premier League games. David Moyes is thought to be keen on sealing a Goodison reunion, should the current manager be relieved of his duties.

The Scot isn't the only individual being linked with the role, however, with Jose Mourinho even mentioned as an option, having been Roma boss under the ownership of The Friedkin Group.

"Unbelievable" Everton ace could leave in January

According to a fresh transfer claim from ASRomaLive.it [via Sport Witness], Roma are interested in signing Everton striker Beto in the January window, seeing him as the "perfect name" to add to their attack.

The Serie A giants are owned by The Friedkin Group, as mentioned, which could act as a bonus in terms of getting a deal over the line, as they wait for regulators to approve the transfer. The relationship between the Blues and the Giallorossi is expected to "facilitate negotiations", but Sport Witness do point out that it still "feels unlikely".

Beto has largely been a disappointment at Everton since arriving last year, even though there has been a smattering of quality thrown in, with former Blues winger James McFadden saying of him during a clash with Newcastle United: "Bruno Guimaraes loses his composure and chases it down, Everton switch it and then it’s put through to Beto. He shows pace, strength and unbelievable composure. This scoreline is a dream for Everton."

A tally of six goals in 43 appearances for Everton is not good enough for a striker who came in with a big reputation, and it has become clear that Dyche doesn't see the 26-year-old as a key figure. Only 43 minutes of Premier League action have come his way this season, all of which have come from the substitutes' bench, and he is still awaiting his first goal contribution of the campaign in the top flight.

Whether Friedkin's influence allows Roma to swoop in and sign Beto in January remains to be seen, but even if that move doesn't materialise, it feels like the right decision for Everton to cash in on him midway through the season somewhere else, looking to bring in a superior attacking option at the same time.

It is a move that simply hasn't worked out for a whopping £25m, and unless there is a drastic change of form in the coming months, it feels as though the striker's time at Goodison is slowly coming to an end.