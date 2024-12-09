A £50,000-a-week Everton player is now believed to be pushing to leave the club during the January transfer window, having grown frustrated with his time on Merseyside.

Everton manager latest

The Blues had a weekend off after their Premier League clash at home to Liverpool was postponed due to bad weather, in what would have been the final meeting between the two rivals at Goodison Park. The hope is that Everton having a breather could allow them to recharge ahead of a busy festive period, in what is a crucial run of fixtures for Sean Dyche, as he continues to battle to save his job. While he is safe for the time being, it hasn't stopped other managers being linked with replacing him.

The Blues are reported to have contacted former Porto boss Sergio Conceicao about coming in at Goodison, but it is claimed that he would prefer to take charge at West Ham instead, with Julen Lopetegui currently under huge pressure at the London Stadium.

Meanwhile, a reunion with David Moyes at Everton doesn't appear to have been ruled out, with the Scot also seen as an option to come in and take charge for the second time. It is a move that could be met with a mix of positivity and negativity among the fanbase, with some rating him highly after a great first spell there, but others wanting a younger, more attack-minded manager brought in.

Everton player pushing for January exit

On the transfer front, a fresh claim from Tuttomercatoweb [via Sport Witness] states that Everton striker Beto wants to leave the club in January, due to his lack of playing time this season. Serie A side Torino are looking to get a deal over the line - one that could cost as much as £16.5m - with a loan move with an option to buy being mooted.

Roma are also mentioned as potential suitors, but it is Torino who are holding talks already with Beto and his agents.

Beto has been a hugely disappointing signing for Everton since arriving last year, scoring just seven goals in 48 appearances, not producing the level of ruthlessness that was expected of him in the final third when he joined.

For that reason, it makes sense to sanction his exit in January, assuming Dominic Calvert-Lewin stays put, amid doubts over his own future at Goodison. Losing both strikers would make no sense, even if replacements came in, not allowing them time to get used to their new surroundings at a crucial point in the season.

Granted, Everton are in no rush to sell Beto, considering he is contracted at the club until the summer of 2027, but he hasn't shown anywhere near enough consistent quality in a Blues shirt.

Beto's Premier League stats this season Total Appearances 9 Stats 1 Minutes played 181 Goals 1 Assists 0 Dribbles per game 0.4 Key passes per game 0.0 Pass completion rate 47.6%

Should the right offer come along, Everton have to consider accepting it, receiving good money for a failed signing and keeping Calvert-Lewin until next summer before making a decision on him at that point.