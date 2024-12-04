Everton have struggled to find any consistent form this season. The Merseysiders could certainly be considered relegation contenders at this stage of the campaign, with Sean Dyche’s side currently sitting 17th in the Premier League table, just two points clear of the relegation zone on 11 points.

They have been on the wrong end of some disappointing losses so far this term. Most recently, they lost 4-0 to Manchester United and were sunk courtesy of two goals each from Joshua Zirkzee and Marcus Rashford. That was one of six losses this term for the Toffees.

There were certainly some dismal individual performances from some of Dyche’s side, with such displays only serving to heap the pressure on the man at the helm.

Everton’s worst performers vs. Man United

One of the most frustrating performances from a Toffees player at Old Trafford last weekend came from defender James Tarkowski. One of the most experienced players in the Everton side, it was not a good performance from the defender.

It was the former Burnley defender who lost the ball to Amad for Zirkzee’s second and United’s fourth. The England international failed to control a pass in time, and the Ivorian simply charged him down and stole it off him, driving forward into plenty of vacant space.

Chalkboard Football FanCast's Chalkboard series presents a tactical discussion from around the global game.

He also failed to block Rashford’s strike for the opening goal, a volley from a corner, although it does feel harsh to criticise him for the Red Devils’ first of the afternoon.

Another player who struggled against Ruben Amorim’s side was striker Beto. It has been a poor run of form for the Guinea-Bissau international, who has scored seven goals in 48 games for Everton so far. Only two of those have come this season.

Against United, he struggled, and whilst he got into some good positions, did miss some big chances. The striker received a 5/10 rating from Liverpool Echo journalist Chris Beesley. He explained that from Beto’s point of view, 'more quality must be shown to be a success' in the top flight of English football.

As disappointing as that pair were, there was arguably a worse player against the Red Devils. That man is Vitalii Mykolenko, who has struggled for much of the season.

Mykolenko’s stats this season

It has been a really frustrating campaign for Ukrainian international Mykolenko. He has played 12 times in all competitions, starting all but one of the 11 Premier League games he has been available for, missing two with injury and illness. However, the former Dynamo Kyiv full-back has certainly struggled for any kind of consistent form.

This is likely not helped by the fact he has not played much next to Jarrad Branthwaite, a man who he has an excellent relationship with on the pitch.

Not only is the England international left-footed, but he is an excellent defender of wide areas, meaning the Toffees number 19 has a license to get forward and impact the game in the final third. They have a good record together, keeping 15 clean sheets when playing in the same side. However, that has only happened six times this season.

Against Amorim’s Red Devils last Sunday, Mykolenko had a poor game. As per Sofascore, he had 33 touches of the ball and lost possession seven times. Off the ball, the full-back won just one out of five duels.

Mykolenko stats vs. Man United Stat Number Touches 33 Pass accuracy 83% Passes completed 19/23 Number of times possession lost 7 Tackles won 0/1 Ground duels won 1/5 Stats from Sofascore

His tough day at the office was reflected by his post-match rating courtesy of Beesley. He explained the defender 'unfortunately endured a personal nightmare on a day of collective woes', after he left acres of space for Rashford to exploit which led to United’s third, and sold Tarkowski short with the backpass for the fourth.

With Dyche’s job on the line, performances such as the one from Mykolenko simply do not cut it for the Toffees right now.

The £58k-per-week ace, who was once described as “frustrating” by football statistician Statman Dave, may be among those to lose his place ahead of Wednesday's clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers, with the Toffees needing to improve their performances ahead of a big festive period which is crucial for Dyche’s job.